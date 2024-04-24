The MacKenzie-Childs x Paper & Pencil Co. Line inspires entertaining and brings cheer with fresh colors, bold patterns and unique silhouettes

AURORA, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The artisan-driven, American-heritage home décor brand, MacKenzie-Childs unveils its exclusive MacKenzie-Childs x Pencil & Paper Co. Ceramic Capsule Collection, designed in collaboration with Southern lifestyle tastemaker, Gen Sohr, founder of Pencil & Paper Co. Handmade in Aurora, NY, the new line features whimsical and cheerful designs that bring joy to entertaining with its beautiful mix of colors, patterns and silhouettes.

MacKenzie-Childs Unveils Joyful New Ceramic Capsule Collection with Pencil & Paper Co.

The collection features bold patterns with a brand-new ceramic hue, expertly designed to pair with the Royal Check collection, alongside unique touches like playful fluted edges. Designed to inspire entertaining and spark joy, versatile pieces like the fan-favorite berry bowls, teacup and plate pairing, the sugar bowl that doubles for honey or jam, as well as a decorative cake stand and vase, will be the talk of the tablescape. The assortment's palette of blue, green, teal and white, seamlessly mixes with MacKenzie-Childs classic pieces, bringing additional timeless treasures into the home.

"It's exciting to team up with Gen, who shares a love for color, pattern and all things entertaining! We appreciate her eye for vintage treasures and timeless pieces that put a smile on your face. I think this is why our brands are so synergistic – we love home and bringing personal spaces to life with an eclectic sensibility," said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director, MacKenzie-Childs. "Our first-ever ceramic capsule collection was very well received last year, and the opportunity to create something new with Gen this year makes so much sense. We dipped into our own personal history as a pottery to create a collection that blends beautifully with our fun legacy patterns."

The ceramic collection features fluted serveware including Berry Bowls in Dots, Stripes and Diamond patterns for $79 each or $199 for a set of 3, a Serving Platter for $169 and a Cake Stand for $249. The line also includes additional items including the Sugar Bowl with a lid for $149, Teacup for $99, Small Plate for $59 and Everyday Vase for $149.

"I'm thrilled to partner with MacKenzie-Childs to bring to life this beautifully graphic and colorful ceramic capsule collection," said Gen Sohr, founder of Pencil & Paper Co. "My hope is that these handmade pieces will add a little surprise to your everyday table and become treasured heirlooms for years to come. I adore how this collection pairs perfectly with the Royal Check Collection and offers endless versatility whether you are a longtime brand loyalist or just starting to build your MacKenzie-Childs collection."

The MacKenzie-Childs x Paper & Pencil Co. Ceramic Capsule Collection will be available starting April 24 on mackenzie-childs.com for a limited time, as well as in stores and at select independent retail partners. For more entertaining inspiration follow @mackenziechilds and @pencilandpaperco on Instagram and @officialmackenziechilds on TikTok.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.

About Gen Sohr

Gen Sohr (@pencilandpaperco) is the founder of Pencil & Paper Co., a media and design company that reimagines retail through curated content, trusted shopping recommendations and thoughtful product development, all while building a community that fosters and celebrates female creatives and brands.

Gen launched Pencil & Paper Co. in Nashville in 2012 after nearly 20 years of bringing large-scale retail concepts to life for Old Navy, The Body Shop, and Victoria's Secret. Her love of color, pattern, and all things "happy" can be experienced daily from what she wears to the home she has created for her family to how she entertains and travels. This joyful style is reflected throughout P+P's digital content, product collaborations, and events.

