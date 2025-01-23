The celebrated home decor brand launches its signature check pattern in a versatile new palette, perfectly aligning with the Pantone Color of the Year 2025

AURORA, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The artisan-driven, American-heritage home décor brand, MacKenzie-Childs, is proud to unveil their most anticipated collection yet: Mocha Check. The versatile new colorway of the brand's iconic check pattern perfectly complements the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. Offering a neutral design that blends both modern and classic styles, Mocha Check features a warm coffee hue and adds a fresh hand-painted twist to the brand's classic checkered design, bringing a delightful new collection to the MacKenzie-Childs family.

MacKenzie-Childs Unveils the Mocha Check Collection, Redefining Its Iconic Pattern with a Timeless Neutral Aesthetic

Designed to effortlessly transition through all seasons, Mocha Check invites both brand loyalists and new audiences to embrace the playful charm of MacKenzie-Childs in a luxurious yet understated way. Building on the brand's checkered legacy, this collection expands upon beloved styles like the signature black and white Courtly Check, along with extensions like Rosy Check, Royal Check and Sterling Check. The Mocha Check collection features a mix of highly sought-after legacy pieces and kitchen essentials that seamlessly blend style and function.

"You asked, and we delivered! Mocha Check is a stunning new chapter in the evolution of our beloved check pattern family, offering a sophisticated twist to the cherished classic," said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director, MacKenzie-Childs. "This neutral, versatile design effortlessly blends classic and modern styles, making it like art for your home. Mocha Check is a color debut that continues our tradition of creating designs that transcend time."

The collection features over 90 pieces in the beautiful soft brown shade, with hand-painted enamel spanning across kitchen and dining, entertaining and decor ensuring there's a piece for every entertaining occasion.

"We are excited to highlight the Mocha Check collection from MacKenzie-Childs, a perfect complement to the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, Mocha Mousse," said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of Pantone Color Institute™. "Mocha Mousse evokes warmth and comfort while embracing the power of natural tones. This collection beautifully reflects those qualities, blending MacKenzie-Childs' craftsmanship with the rich, grounding essence of the color, resulting in a timeless design that enhances any space."

Mocha Check will be available starting January 23 on mackenzie-childs.com, the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, Amazon Storefront, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workﬂow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help deﬁne, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and ﬁnishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color speciﬁcation and workﬂow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certiﬁed Pantone values and improve efﬁciencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

