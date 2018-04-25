Mackenzie Health Launches Connexient's Wayfinding Application

First Canadian Hospital to Offer MediNav™, a Mobile Wayfinding Solution

NEW YORK and RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexient announced the launch of MediNav, a new, free mobile wayfinding application to help patients and visitors navigate their way around Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital and all of Mackenzie Health's community locations.

(PRNewsfoto/Connexient and Mackenzie Health)...

Connexient's MediNav™ Wayfinding and Patient Experience solution was developed to help hospitals and healthcare networks increase patient satisfaction and reduce missed or late appointments.

The Mackenzie Health wayfinding app can be downloaded for free on a personal mobile device and is now available through the Apple Store or Google Play.

The app directs visitors to patient registration, where they will be prompted to register or check in. The app can also be used to navigate to a clinic or appointment, the food court or the closest bathroom. The user's current location is indicated on the map with a blue dot demonstrating where they are while navigating to their destination. The app also includes hours of operation for clinics and other locations.

"Mackenzie Health has a proud history of innovation with technology, combined with a sharp focus on delivering an outstanding patient experience," said Richard Tam, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Mackenzie Health. "With the significant growth of smartphone usage, we wanted to be among the first community hospitals in Canada to embrace the innovation of mobile wayfinding. With Connexient's MediNav, we are providing patients and visitors with user-friendly, interactive indoor maps and turn-by-turn navigation to any destination inside the hospital or to our community-based locations."

"Connexient is delighted to work with such a forward-thinking team at Mackenzie Health," said Mark Green, CEO and Co-founder, Connexient. "This is our first hospital client in Canada and we're impressed with their unwavering commitment to create a world-class patient experience."

About Connexient

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides Indoor Mapping, Navigation and Location-based Services to hospitals and healthcare networks with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNav™ Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores. More than just a mobile app, Connexient's mission and vision is to navigation-enable Enterprise IT.

About Mackenzie Health:

Mackenzie Health is a dynamic regional healthcare provider which includes the existing Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital and the future Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital, as well as a comprehensive network of community-based services. In March 2017, the organization received its second consecutive award of Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada for its commitment to safety and quality patient care. This is the highest rating a Canadian healthcare provider can receive. Guided by a vision to create a world-class health experience, Mackenzie Health has an unrelenting focus on the patient and is dedicated to patient needs now and in the future. With over 500,000 residents in Southwest York Region, Mackenzie Health is proud to serve one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in Canada.

