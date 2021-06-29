Mackenzie Health Partners with CenTrak in Hospital of the Future

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak has announced a strategic partnership with Mackenzie Health and its innovation arm, Mackenzie Innovation Institute (Mi2), to support the seamless integration of its end-to-end locating, sensing and security solutions at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. As a technology design and implementation partner, CenTrak is helping the organization leverage its suite of hardware and software products to realize Mackenzie Health's vision for delivering a world-class health care experience. Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, Mackenzie Health's second hospital site, is the first smart hospital in Canada equipped with a comprehensive real-time location system (RTLS).

"The adoption of CenTrak technology solidifies Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital as a model for health care facilities around the world. Fully-integrating between our two hospital sites and community-based locations allows us to develop a superior patient experience and more efficient processes, ensuring the best possible care for our community, greater staff satisfaction and reduced operating costs," said Richard Tam, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Mackenzie Health. "CenTrak's extensive health care experience sets them apart from others in location services, and our partnership strengthens Mackenzie Health's position as a leader in quality, compassionate and timely patient-centered care."

The joint project incorporates popular use cases from five CenTrak solution categories, including:

Asset: location visibility for mobile medical equipment

location visibility for mobile medical equipment Safety: infant protection, wandering prevention and emergency assistance for staff under duress

infant protection, wandering prevention and emergency assistance for staff under duress Workflow: hand hygiene monitoring, nurse call automation and patient flow

hand hygiene monitoring, nurse call automation and patient flow Environment: temperature monitoring for vaccines, medications, biological specimens and more

temperature monitoring for vaccines, medications, biological specimens and more Experience: integration with bedside displays to communicate the presence of a staff member

"To meet the needs of our customers, CenTrak is transitioning beyond its origins as a technology vendor and emerging as a strategic partner – one dedicated to helping health care organizations maximize the impact of their location, sensing and security investments," said David Minning, CenTrak's president and chief executive officer. "Working with Mackenzie Health has given us an opportunity to demonstrate the potential of RTLS and enterprise-wide integrations in health care facilities of the future, while driving greater efficiencies and better patient outcomes along the way."

Mackenzie Health's system automates data collection with bed-level accuracy, using multiple technologies and thousands of sensors embedded in asset tags, employee badges and other devices. A single platform processes the data to provide real-time alerts, prompting staff to take immediate action, as well as analytics and custom reports, which enable health care leaders to identify opportunities for improvement. In addition to supporting its own solutions, CenTrak's platform is integrated with the hospital's electronic health record software, mobile communication devices used by staff, a patient engagement platform, access control systems, security cameras and more.

Tam continued, "With CenTrak as our ongoing partner in innovation, we plan to add more applications at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and expand this technology across Mackenzie Health's other sites over time. We know we're just scratching the surface of what's possible, and we're confident CenTrak will help us take full advantage of what's to come."

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers health care leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Founded in 2007 and named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for indoor location services, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 health care organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

About Mackenzie Health

Mackenzie Health is a dynamic regional health care provider which includes the existing Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital, Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and a comprehensive network of community-based services. In March 2017, the organization received its second consecutive award of Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada for its commitment to safety and quality patient care. This is the highest rating a Canadian health care provider can receive. Guided by a vision to create a world-class health experience, Mackenzie Health has an unrelenting focus on the patient and is dedicated to patient needs now and in the future. With more than 550,000 residents in western York Region, Mackenzie Health is proud to serve one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in Canada. For more information, please visit www.mackenziehealth.ca.

About Mackenzie Innovation Institute

Mackenzie Innovation Institute (Mi²) is positioned as a leader in health care applied innovation with a focus to ensure sustainability and long-term success. Mi² is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on creating and propagating sustainable change within Mackenzie Health, and to spread it more broadly at the health care system level. Mi² builds partnerships with industry, academia and government organizations and to establish system processes on implementation, usability, adoption and scalability of disruptive innovations, predominately in health care technology, but also in evidence-based practice changes and alternative service delivery and procurement models. To learn more about how Mi² can help you grow in the health innovation space, visit www.mi2health.com.

*Mackenzie Health is the registered owner of the official marks for Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT).

