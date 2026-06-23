Mackenzie Investments Implements Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Risk Model to Enhance Portfolio Risk Forecasting

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Mackenzie Investments, one of Canada's leading investment firms with approximately $265 billion in assets under management (as of May 31, 2026), has implemented Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Class Factor Model ('MAC3') to strengthen portfolio risk forecasting, factor exposure analysis, and fixed income portfolio construction.

Bloomberg's next-generation MAC3 is a multi-asset class factor risk model that uses advanced research techniques to provide institutional investors with a unified view of factor exposures across equities, fixed income, commodities, and alternatives.

By implementing MAC3, Mackenzie Investments enhances its ability to:

Identify and measure factor-driven portfolio risks

Detect unintended exposures resulting from allocation shifts

Conduct forward-looking risk forecasting in volatile market environments

Perform systematic back testing and quantitative strategy validation

Optimize portfolio construction for improved risk-adjusted returns

Calculated daily across more than 3,000 factors, MAC3 delivers exceptional forecast accuracy across varied portfolios, universes, and investment styles, supporting workflows such as detailed factor-based attribution, factor decomposition, stress testing, and optimization. The model also helps identify broader market signals and analyze risk dynamics across different regimes, incorporating novel methodological innovations that establish it as an industry-leading solution.

Konstantin Boehmer, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income at Mackenzie Investments said, "A portfolio should only carry the risk we intend. With Bloomberg's MAC3, we can now measure and manage those risks with greater precision and consistency—across asset classes, strategies, and market conditions."

"Mackenzie Investments were looking for advanced, scalable and accurate risk forecasting models that integrate seamlessly into existing investment workflows," added Jose Menchero, Head of Portfolio Analytics Research at Bloomberg. "Bloomberg MAC3 models deliver a consistent cross-asset factor framework, providing a full picture of the term structure of risk and enabling their portfolio managers to use longer-term risk forecasts for strategic portfolio positioning while monitoring short-term risk for tactical hedging against unexpected market developments."

Bloomberg's MAC3 is delivered in a machine-readable format and via flexible open-infrastructure APIs, enabling seamless integration and efficient retrieval across client workflows. This also enabled compatibility within quantitative research and portfolio management systems, enabling integration into Mackenzie's existing investment technology infrastructure. MAC3 is also the underlying risk model powering factor driven workflows within Bloomberg's PORT Enterprise, a premium offering that provides more than 800 clients with sophisticated portfolio risk and return attribution capabilities with enhanced customization and batch reporting. For more information, click here.

Mackenzie Investments currently utilizes Bloomberg AIM, as its multi-asset order management solution, Bloomberg PORT Enterprise for multi asset portfolio analytics and performance attribution and Bloomberg's ESG Manager for the acquisition, management and publishing of multi-vendor ESG data. They also use Bloomberg Indices as benchmarks for their fixed income funds.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $265 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $337 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Bloomberg