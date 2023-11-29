Mackenzie Investments Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product Strategy, Mackenzie Investments, and her team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of four new ETFs: the Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF (TSX: QLB), the Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF (TSX: QASH), the Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF (TSX: QTLT), and the Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF (TSX: MEQT).

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $186 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

