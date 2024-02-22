Mackenzie Investments Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product Strategy, Mackenzie Investments, and her team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products & TMX Market Center, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF (TSX: MWLV).

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $195.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

