Mackenzie Investments Partners with SEI to Expand U.S. Institutional Presence

Companies Launch Suite of Collective Investment Trusts, Leveraging Mackenzie's Global Quantitative Equity Strategies

BOSTON and OAKS, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") and SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that SEI Trust Company ("STC"), a leading provider of trustee, operational, and administrative services for collective investment trusts (CITs), will serve as the trustee of four newly launched CITs.

The four strategies now available through the CIT structure include:

Mackenzie Quantitative International Large Cap CIT

Mackenzie Quantitative International Small Cap CIT

Mackenzie Quantitative US Small Cap CIT

Mackenzie Quantitative Emerging Markets All Cap CIT

The CITs are designed to provide defined contribution and defined benefit plans with streamlined access to Mackenzie's Global Quantitative Equity team's holistic quantitative investment approach, which combines advanced data science with human insight in seeking to generate alpha while carefully managing risk.

"We're pleased to now offer U.S. institutions the opportunity to access proven Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity strategies through our CITs," said Chris Adey, Head of U.S. Institutional Sales, Mackenzie Investments. "Establishing CIT vehicles further reinforces our commitment to serving U.S. institutional consultants and allocators across the spectrum as well as the evolving needs of U.S. institutional investors."

By appointing STC as trustee, Mackenzie combines its global investment management acumen with SEI's operational scale and fiduciary capabilities to meet the growing demand for flexible, cost-efficient investment vehicles among U.S. institutional investors.

"Our partnership with Mackenzie raises the bar on operational excellence and fiduciary service as they expand their institutional business in the U.S.," said Sean Lawlor, Senior Vice President and Head of SEI's Traditional Investment Managers business. "SEI Trust Company will help Mackenzie empower institutional investors, allocators, consultants, and recordkeepers with investment options to help achieve their goals with greater confidence and efficiency."

With more than 30 years of deep expertise in the CIT space, SEI's team of dedicated professionals provide trustee, accounting, valuation, administrative, and fiduciary services to support asset managers' and plan sponsors' unique needs. As of Sept. 30, 2025, SEI is an industry-leading third-party independent trustee of CIT services with $260B+ in AUM.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $310 billion (CAD) in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Sept. 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.8 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI Trust Company

SEI Trust Company (the "Trustee") serves as the Trustee of the Fund(s) and maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and the investments made, in the Fund(s). The Fund(s) are part of a Collective Investment Trust (the "Trust") operated by the Trustee. The Trustee is a trust company organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC).

The Trust is managed by the Trustee based on the investment advice of Mackenzie Investments Corporation, the investment adviser to the trust.

The Mackensie Collective Investment Trust is a trust for the collective investment of assets of participating tax qualified pension and profit-sharing plans and related trusts, and governmental plans as more fully described in the Declaration of Trust. As bank collective trusts, the Mackensie Collective Investment Trusts are exempt from registration as an investment company.

The Funds are not mutual funds, and their units are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

There are risks with investing, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk will be reduced for investment strategies that seek to provide exposure to certain quantitative factors. Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in certain market environments, in some cases for extended periods. In such circumstances, an investment strategy may seek to maintain exposure to the targeted investment factors and not adjust to target different factors, which could result in losses.

While the investment strategies are actively managed, the strategies' investment process is expected to be heavily dependent on quantitative models and the models may not perform as intended. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Placement Agent for Mackenzie Investments Corporation. Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Mackenzie Investments Corporation are not affiliated.

Mackenzie Media Inquiries

Jaimie Roebuck

647-629-2747

[email protected]

SEI Media Inquiries

Alicia Rudd

+1 610-676-3887

[email protected]

