Mackie Launches Slate of Innovative New Products for Content Creators and Musicians

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackie, a leading brand in professional audio for more than 35 years, is excited to announce eight new products, all available in early 2024. The diverse lineup includes some entirely new concepts, including Mackie's first foray into video, updates to acclaimed products, and expansions of popular series.

In classic Mackie style, these products are designed to make life easier for creative people, delivering professional results while inspiring them to perform at their best.

Mackie is at it again. We’re rolling out a diverse lineup of new products in 2024, all designed to make life easier for creative people while delivering professional results. So, what’s new? A lot. Introducing Mackie DLZ Creator XS, Mackie MainStream, Mackie ShowBox, Mackie MobileMix, and Mackie ProFXv3+.

Mackie DLZ Creator XS is a compact, adaptive digital mixer that enables content creators of all levels to quickly get pro results for podcasts, YouTube, and live streaming. DLZ Creator XS features the same DSP processing power and features of the larger model, the popular and well-reviewed DLZ Creator, including Mix Agent™ virtual audio assistant and AutoMix.

Mackie MainStream is a streaming and video capture interface that integrates video, audio and stream control into a single, powerful device for content creators. Simply connect your mic, HDMI game feed, USB cameras and other sources straight into Mackie MainStream for a sleek, all-in-one solution that puts all the essential controls right at your fingertips. Combine MainStream with the included (but optional) Mackie Matrix software to route audio, tweak your mix, add effects, create samples and trigger them with 24 virtual pads.

Mackie ShowBox is a battery-powered all-in-one performance rig that lets you set up in seconds and take total control over your live sound, no matter where you perform. ShowBox offers all the audio inputs for solo gigs and small bands, replacing amps and PA speakers and adding effects you can tweak with the breakaway controller.

Mackie MobileMix is a small audio mixer that runs on USB power. It's the easiest way to get legendary Mackie sound into DSLR cameras, PA systems and smartphone setups. From on-the-go live sound to streaming and video production, MobileMix delivers professional quality audio in a tiny package, with a slot underneath for a rechargeable battery (sold separately).

Mackie ProFXv3+ is a series of professional analog mixers / USB-C audio interfaces with powerful enhancements for studio-quality recordings and live streams. Capture your performance with Onyx preamps and channel EQ, add computer audio loopback, bring in calls via Bluetooth® and customize the upgraded GigFX+ effects on a color LCD screen. Models include the ProFX6v3+ (6-channel), ProFX10v3+ (10-channel) and ProFX12v3+ (12-channel).

Mackie DLZ Creator XS, MainStream, ShowBox and ProFXv3+ will be available in January 2024, with MobileMix shipping soon after.

About Mackie

Mackie designs, manufactures and markets professional audio products and prosumer crossover products from loudspeakers and mixing consoles to studio, recording equipment and all the equipment needed by the modern online digital content creator. A worldwide leader in audio innovation with "Built-Like-A-Tank" reliability, Mackie places a focus on forward-thinking designs that deliver maximum real-world benefit to its customers. The Company's products have strong market share positions and a loyal consumer following across multiple categories. Mackie products can be found across a diverse base of end-markets including clubs, bars, house of worship, schools, corporate AV as well as professional and prosumer recording and production environments. Mackie is headquartered in Bothell, Washington and sells its products globally through a diversified global network of distributors, installers, systems integrators, and retailers.

