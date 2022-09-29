Mackmyra launches Extra Rök 2.0

GÄVLE, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of development, through analysis and refinement, Mackmyra is now launching Extra Rök 2.0 - an updated recipe and the smokiest yet from the Swedish whisky pioneer. Together, the new recipe with a carefully selected cask, Mackmyra offers the smokiest experience of the autumn.

Extra heart, extra smoke

With innovation and curiosity deeply rooted in Mackmyra's DNA, a development project began. The goal was to create the smokiest whisky in the company's history. By breaking between the heart and tail slightly later in the distillation process than in the past, more phenols and stronger smoke character emerged. With a larger cut of the heart at 60.5%, the distillate produced has a stronger smoke but with continued richness, fruity and floral notes that characterise the distillery's craft that has gained appreciation around the world.

With Extra Rök 2.0 aged in the correct 30-litre casks within the Mackmyra Reserve cask concept, the result will be the smokiest whisky yet.

The recipe will be available from 29 September and is offered in carefully selected ex-bourbon casks to bring out the fullest of the smoke and rich qualities of the recipe.

Mackmyra Reserve is the award-winning concept where connoisseurs create their own whisky, or barrel-aged gin, based on the different choices of cask type, recipe and storage location. Over 20,000 casks have found happy customers in Sweden, Germany and the UK since its launch in 2002.

For additional information and high resolution photos, please contact:

Patrick Björsjö, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience

Email: [email protected] +46 (0)705 701272

For Sales please contact Matthew Davey

Email: [email protected]com +44 (0) 7555 726 735

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/411/3638472/1632064.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/411/3638472/a8b07376a8aba53c_org.png ExtraRok Kolv fat left

SOURCE Mackmyra Svensk Whisky