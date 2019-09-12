MacLaurin Group & Michael Silverman Lead $835,000 Investment in Trilogy Mentors

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Mentors announced today the close of its Pre-seed round of $835,000. The round, led by Michael Silverman, co-founder of Rosetta Stone, and the MacLaurin Group, was closed at $85,000 more than its initial goal after Trilogy found a unique place in the highly coveted ed-tech marketplace.

"Trilogy Mentors is now a SaaS company that is helping educators through digital transformation with a focus on relationship-based, holistic learning," said John Failla, Founder of Trilogy Mentors. "Our unique cloud-based technology empowers educators, including brick and mortar tutor companies, to launch and scale a branded, online learning platform," Failla continued. "We are creating the Shopify of the ed-tech world."

In addition to participation from industry executives, a strategic investment was made by The MacLaurin Group, a data-centric advisory team led by Kelley Powell, former Managing Director of Data for Royall & Company, and Alan Williamson, former Chief Technology Officer for Royall & Company. In addition to investment, Mr. Williamson is serving as interim-CTO and leading the build of the next generation of the Trilogy platform to ensure the maximization of its data and analytics insights into student improvement and business/operational analytics for the organizations licensing the platform.

Earlier this year, Nathaniel Casey joined Trilogy as its Chief Revenue Officer. "With more than 20 years' experience in the start-up industry, Nate's incredible track record was put to work and performed," said Failla. Funds from the round will be used for additional key hires, marketing, and further platform development.

Failla set out to create a company that would provide one-on-one relationship-based academic support available to all students. The Trilogy story began as an in-person program and transitioned to a technology company in 2018. Since then, Trilogy has facilitated more than 10,000 unique learning sessions to kids from ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, the Cool Kids Campaign, Gilman School, Dream Academy, and more than a dozen other regional schools/organizations. During the 2019-2020 academic year, Trilogy expects to facilitate more than 1000,000 unique learning sessions through their platform.

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Trilogy Mentors is a Startup-SaaS company that provides a unique cloud-based technology platform, empowering educators to launch and scale a branded, relationship-based online learning platform. For more information, visit trilogymentors.com

