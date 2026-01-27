MacLean-Fogg Celebrates 100 Years of Family Ownership, Manufacturing Excellence, and Innovation

A Century Built on Reinvention

MacLean-Fogg's history tracks the evolution of American manufacturing. The company started by solving fastening challenges for railroad transportation—the infrastructure moving commerce across the country. Over time, it expanded beyond rail into industrial markets, applying its engineering discipline to new products and customer needs.

As industries changed, so did MacLean-Fogg. The company invested in new manufacturing methods, expanded its footprint, and sharpened its ability to deliver high-quality components at scale. That pattern has held across generations: identify problems, engineer solutions, execute with discipline.

"MacLean-Fogg is always reinventing itself," said Kristin Malbasa, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. "Being entrepreneurial is in our DNA."

Family-Owned, Built for the Long Term

As a privately held family enterprise, MacLean-Fogg takes a long view. The company prioritizes sustainable performance, lasting customer relationships, and investments that strengthen the organization for future generations.

That mindset shows up in daily operations—in how the company builds customer trust, develops leaders, and supports employees across facilities. MacLean-Fogg's culture reflects a straightforward belief: strong results come from strong teams, clear expectations, and doing the right thing.

"It all goes back to that family theme," said Denny Zalar, retired MacLean-Fogg employee. "Be in it for the long term. Treat people with respect."

Built by People Who Make Things That Matter

MacLean-Fogg's success comes from the people who work here—engineers, quality technicians, operators, maintenance crews, and production teams. They create products that support mobility, agriculture, heavy equipment, and other industrial uses.

The company also values its suppliers and partners. Their reliability strengthens MacLean-Fogg's ability to deliver for customers. A century of growth has been shaped not just by innovation and investment, but by relationships built on trust and performance.

"You felt like you were part of something," said Steve Whiting, retired MacLean-Fogg employee. "You weren't just doing a job. You were building something bigger."

Operational Excellence as Standard Practice

As products grew more complex, MacLean-Fogg deepened its operational rigor. The company has invested in manufacturing modernization, Lean principles, and disciplined execution to support consistent quality, reliable delivery, and competitive cost.

This isn't a short-term initiative. It's an ongoing commitment to improving work, developing leaders who raise standards, and scaling best practices across locations. These efforts support customer expectations for speed, reliability, and performance.

Continued Growth: The Mallard Manufacturing Acquisition

MacLean-Fogg's growth strategy focuses on building capability and expanding into markets where it delivers value. In 2024, the company acquired Mallard Manufacturing, strengthening its industrial portfolio and manufacturing expertise. The acquisition reflects MacLean-Fogg's approach to thoughtful diversification and long-term growth, grounded in partnerships that create mutual value.

"We believe our partnership with MacLean-Fogg will enable us to continue growing the business and serving our customers with innovative, high-quality solutions in the coming years," said Kevin Risch. By investing in complementary capabilities, MacLean-Fogg continues to expand while staying true to its identity as a maker of engineered components.

Entering the Next 100 Years

MacLean-Fogg enters its second century with a clear focus: strengthening core markets while expanding into new industries, advancing manufacturing technologies, and building for long-term growth. The company is investing in forming and fastening innovation, modern equipment, and enhanced manufacturing capabilities that improve safety and performance across both established and emerging applications.

"For the first time in a long time, we're on offense," said Duncan MacLean, President and CEO. "It's like we're a brand-new company with a strong base, building for the next 100 years."

MacLean-Fogg will pursue responsible growth by investing in people, strengthening customer partnerships, supporting local communities, and protecting the long-term health of the business. With a century of experience and a future-focused strategy, the company remains committed to being a place where talented people build careers and customers find solutions to tough challenges.

As part of its centennial celebration, MacLean-Fogg is highlighting 100 Stories of Legacy, a video series capturing personal stories from the people who shaped the company, available to view here .

