MacLean-Fogg Company Announces George H. Cook's Retirement

MUNDELEIN, Ill., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry MacLean, Chairman, MacLean-Fogg Company, a worldwide enterprise with 26 global manufacturing facilities, annual sales of over one billion (USD), and a workforce of over 3,200, announced that George Cook will retire from the company at the end of August 2018. "For twenty-four years, George has been my partner and confidant, as we have together built MacLean-Fogg into the global enterprise it is today. George's tireless effort, superior leadership skills, strategic analysis, and outstanding banking acumen have been a critical asset to the MacLean family and the MacLean-Fogg Board of Directors. As needed, George will continue to provide financial counsel to the company and the Board of Directors."

George Cook will retire from the MacLean-Fogg Company at the end of August 2018. George was appointed CFO in 1994. George received his MBA in 1979, MS degree in Taxation in 2003, and became an Illinois CPA in 1974. George has served as board member on several non-profit organizations. George served as past president of Financial Executives International and is currently serving on boards of three industrial companies. Contact George at 708-404-4299.

George joined the MacLean-Fogg Company as CFO in early 1994 when the company consisted of only a handful of operations. George commented, "I am honored to have been part of the team responsible for growing the company to its current size. The larger scale made more growth and improvement initiatives possible—expansion for new products and facilities, investment in areas such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and Operational Transformation (OT). Most notably, the growth and profitability enabled MacLean-Fogg to hire great people. These critical points strengthened MacLean-Fogg's competitive advantage in the industries served. I look forward to following the company's progress in the years to come."

About George Cook

George was appointed CFO in 1994. Prior to his employment with MacLean-Fogg, he was CFO of Boulevard Bancorp (1989-1994), a bank holding company, worked in private equity, and held executive financial management positions with CR Industries (1984-1989), and Worthington Group at McGraw-Edison Company.

George received, from Northern Illinois University, an MBA with a Marketing concentration in 1979 and an MS degree in Taxation in 2003. He became an Illinois CPA in 1974. George earned BS degrees in Accounting and Finance from Southern Illinois University in 1973. George has served as board member on several non-profit organizations including Condell Medical Center (Libertyville, IL) and Southern Illinois University's College of Business. George also served as past president of Financial Executives International. George is currently serving on boards of three industrial companies. Contact George at 708-404-4299.

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg provides, through MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions, a primary business, www.macleanfoggcs.com, engineered metal and plastic components to the industrial, automotive, and military markets and, through MacLean Power Systems, a primary business, unique devices used in the transmission and distribution of electrical power. www.macleanpower.com. For more information, visit www.macleanfogg.com or mediarelations@macleanfogg.com.

