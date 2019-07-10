MacLean-Fogg Company Announces Multi-Plant Career Fair in Michigan

MUNDELEIN, Ill., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Malbasa, Vice President of Human Resources, MacLean-Fogg Holdings announces a multi-plant Career Fair to discuss job openings in six plant locations in Michigan (Royal Oak and Chesterfield Township), Illinois (Mundelein and Savanna), Saegertown, Pennsylvania and Newberry, South Carolina. The Career Fair will be held on July 24th, 2019 at The Henry Hotel, Fairlane Plaza, 300 Town Center Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

MacLean-Fogg General Managers and Human Resources professionals will be available to discuss job openings — entry level operations, engineering, human resources, and administrative roles. Open positions are listed at www.macleanfogg.com/careers. The career fair will be of interest to those starting a career, changing careers, or those impacted by manufacturing layoffs.

Malbasa said, "MacLean-Fogg is looking forward to speaking with individuals who are serious about developing their career paths and embarking in a new direction with a dynamic, growing manufacturing enterprise. We are excited about sharing the MacLean-Fogg family culture of our business with interested candidates."

MacLean-Fogg offers a competitive salary and benefits including access to medical, dental, vision and life insurance, 401(k) with a company match program, a tuition reimbursement program and access to vehicle supplier discount programs.

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg is a worldwide enterprise with 26 global manufacturing facilities with annual sales over one billion (USD) and a workforce of 3,500. MacLean-Fogg operates through two primary businesses, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and MacLean Power Systems (MPS). MFCS (www.macleanfoggcs.com) provides engineered metal and plastic components to the automotive and heavy vehicle markets and other industrial markets. MPS (www.macleanpower.com) provides products for electric utility, communication and civil infrastructure markets.

For more information, visit www.macleanfogg.com or mediarelations@macleanfogg.com. For career opportunities and to submit a resume, visit www.macleanfogg.com/careers.

