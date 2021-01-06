MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and Master Automatic Announce the Merger of Master Automatic into the MFCS Engineered Solutions Group

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS), Mundelein, IL, and Master Automatic, Plymouth, MI, announce the merger of Master Automatic into the MFCS Engineered Solutions Group. The new division will be known as MacLean Master LLC with locations in Plymouth and Livonia, MI.

MacLean-Fogg President, Duncan MacLean, said, "We are thrilled. Master Automatic is a terrific, family-owned business with a culture similar to ours. This merger enables us both to further diversify and expand our customer base, and increase our capabilities, technology, and products in precision machining. We are able to better support our customers with an expanded portfolio of high-quality products and services."

Founded in 1942, Master Automatic, an Evasic family business, is a premier supplier of precision machined components and assemblies, and a market leader for critical automotive propulsion and steering components, providing a broad range of manufacturing capabilities, engineering, customer focus and commitment to quality to leading automotive OEM and Tier 1 companies. Mark Evasic, Master Automatic President, said, "We look forward to joining forces with another deep-rooted family business. Our expanded capabilities and complementary strengths position us to better serve our customers as we continue to grow."

MacLean Master joins the MFCS divisions of the Engineered Solutions Group (ES) — Metform, Maclean Curtis, and MacLean Saegertown. The Maclean-Fogg Company is the majority owner of MacLean Master and the Evasic family is a minority shareholder. Paul Hojnacki, Engineered Solutions Group President, said, "MacLean Master is a significant addition to our Engineered Solutions team, allowing us to provide greater value and more product lines to our customers. We welcome the Master Automatic team to our MFCS family with open arms and look forward to collaborating and growing together."

About MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions, a division of the MacLean-Fogg Company, is a leading supplier of fasteners, plastics and engineered components to automotive, heavy vehicle, military and other industrial markets. Visit www.macleanfoggcs.com or contact [email protected].

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg Company is a worldwide enterprise with 35 global manufacturing facilities, annual sales of $1 billion (USD), and a workforce of 3,500. MacLean-Fogg Company operates through two primary businesses, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and MacLean Power Systems (MPS). MFCS (www.macleanfoggcs.com) provides engineered metal and plastic components to the automotive, heavy vehicle, military, and other industrial markets. MPS (www.macleanpower.com) provides products for use in the transmission and distribution of electrical power, communication and civil infrastructure markets. Visit www.macleanfogg.com.

