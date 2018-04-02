MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions Receives Supplier Award from Toyota

Dave Lomasney, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions president, stated, "We are honored to receive this recognition from Toyota. MacLean-Fogg employees have been focusing diligently on LEAN manufacturing, innovation, and quality work. This outstanding award for the Metform team is proof that our efforts are creating tangible results."

Dan Cavanagh, Metform division president, commented, "The Toyota Production System, and its focus on problem-solving and learning, are key to Metform's operating philosophy. To receive this recognition from Toyota is prestigious. We look forward to our continuous improvement efforts and enhancing our valued relationship with Toyota."

Currently celebrating 22 years, the Toyota Annual Supplier Business Meeting allows Toyota Motor North America, Inc. to discuss business objectives with direct and indirect suppliers in preparation for its upcoming fiscal year. Each year, TMNA recognizes suppliers who exceeded the company's expectations in several categories.

"Toyota collaborates with each of our supplier partners in order to build vehicles with the high safety, quality and reliability standards to meet and exceed our customer's expectation," said Robert Young, Group Vice President, TMNA R&D Purchasing, Supplier Engineering Development and Cost Planning. "We are pleased to recognize those in our supply base who exceed our high-performance targets and allow us to build 'ever better vehicles' for our North American customers. We thank them and their team members for their tremendous support, partnership and commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration."

About Toyota

Toyota has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through their Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as their teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) are operated and where they directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Toyota's 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address society's most pressing mobility challenges. Toyota shares company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS), one of two primary businesses of MacLean-Fogg, is a leading manufacturer of fastener components, engineered components and engineered plastics for automotive, heavy truck and other diverse industries. Core MFCS products include locknuts, decorative automotive wheel fasteners, high temperature fasteners, Hatebur process hot forgings, cold formed products, machined products, functional engineered plastic and suspension products. MFCS is comprised of multiple production locations in the USA and Germany and customer support locations worldwide. MFCS is headquartered in Mundelein, IL. www.macleanfoggcs.com

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg is a worldwide enterprise with 26 global manufacturing facilities with annual sales over one billion (USD) and a workforce of over 3,200. MacLean-Fogg provides, through MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions, a primary business, www.macleanfoggcs.com, engineered metal and plastic components to the industrial, automotive, and military markets and, through MacLean Power Systems, a primary business, unique devices used in the transmission and distribution of electrical power. www.macleanpower.com For more information, visit www.macleanfogg.com or mediarelations@macleanfogg.com.

