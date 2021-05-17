MacLean-Fogg Receives Manufacturing Award for Advanced Analytics Leadership

MUNDELEIN, Ill., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 14, 2021, the Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), announced the list of world-class manufacturing companies and individuals recognized as winners of the 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards.

MacLean-Fogg's Metform division of Savanna, IL was awarded in the category of Advanced Analytics Leadership for their Manufacturing 4.0 pilot program in partnership with IoTco.

The Manufacturing 4.0 project utilizes two platforms to connect and analyze machine data. The first, Lighthouse, is a traditional MES platform used for real-time monitoring of production, uptime, downtime, gage interface, postproduction, and analytics. The second, Predictronics (PDX), monitors critical process parameters such as motor amps, axis harmonics, and bearing and bar temperatures. PDX learns the fingerprint of a machine through multi-variate analysis and monitors machine health trends over time.

Currently, the project is piloted on the Hatebur AMP 50, the largest hot forming press at Metform, and will be expanded to all 9 remaining Hateburs. The Metform division manufactures forged and machined components for various industries including light vehicles, electric vehicles, heavy truck, agriculture and construction equipment.

"We are incredibly thankful to have been nominated for this award by IoTco and recognized as a leader by the National Association of Manufacturers. Though we still have much to learn, we are excited for the innovations to come," said Steve Wright, General Manager of Metform.

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards winners will be honored on May 19, 2021, during the virtual Manufacturing Leadership Awards gala.

About Metform

Metform is a leading supplier of horizontal hot forged, machined, and assembled components for the transportation industries. Visit www.macleanfoggcs.com/locations/savanna-metform/ for more information.

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg Company is a worldwide enterprise with 35 global manufacturing facilities, annual sales of $1 billion (USD), and a workforce of over 3,500 dedicated employees. MacLean-Fogg operates through two primary businesses, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and MacLean Power Systems (MPS). Visit www.macleanfogg.com to learn more or contact us at [email protected].

About IoTco

IoTco is a digital transformation platform that enables manufacturers to innovate, scale, and redefine their business. IoTco's mission is to help clients create a competitive advantage through digital transformation. Visit www.iotco.com to learn more.

