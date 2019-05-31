MacLean Power Systems Expands Alabaster, Alabama Operations

FORT MILL, S.C., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Tanner, Group President, MacLean Power Systems (MPS), announced a $5.3M initial investment to upgrade equipment and the 67,000 sq. ft. foundry in Alabaster, Alabama, which currently sits on 22 acres and employs 90. The new foundry will yield additional jobs for the Shelby County community and will offer an improved environment for workers.

This investment will bring advanced aluminum mold making and mold handling operations to the foundry, which now offers aluminum casting and fiberglass products finishing and assembly. This effort will reduce dependence on overseas suppliers. With focus on continuous improvement, development will begin mid-2019 with production expected Q1 of 2020.

Mr. Tanner commented, "Our vision for the modern foundry is to provide a state-of-the-art, clean, safe and world-class sand-casting operation. There is a growing demand for aluminum casting to support grid hardening and power infrastructure repairs. Our new foundry will help us increase output to meet the demand for products produced in Alabama. The MPS goal is to provide meaningful and rewarding careers for all employees. We're confident that our investments in advanced technologies will help us attract and keep the best employees."

About MacLean Power Systems

MacLean Power Systems (MPS), a MacLean-Fogg Company, is "Connecting People for Good" by manufacturing and supplying products for electric utility, communication and civil infrastructure markets. Product expertise includes automatic splices and bolted connectors; silicone rubber insulators for transmission, distribution and substation applications; surge arresters; pole line hardware; aluminum and ductile clamps; fiberglass brackets, crossarms and guy strains; steel fabrications; bonding and grounding products; anchoring systems, enclosures, pads and more. The MPS Service Center located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, serves customers globally. MPS operates manufacturing facilities in the USA, Brazil, Canada, and Thailand.

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg is a worldwide enterprise with 26 global manufacturing facilities with annual sales over one billion (USD) and a workforce of 3,500. MacLean-Fogg operates through two primary businesses, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and MacLean Power Systems (MPS). MFCS (www.macleanfoggcs.com) provides engineered metal and plastic components to the automotive and heavy vehicle markets and other industrial markets. MPS (www.macleanpower.com) provides products for electric utility, communication and civil infrastructure markets.

