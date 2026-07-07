MacLean Power Systems to Acquire Indel Bauru

Leading manufacturer of electrical grid infrastructure products to expand product portfolio

FORT MILL, S.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean Power Systems ("MPS") today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Indel Bauru Indústria Eletrometalúrgica Ltda. ("Indel Bauru" or "Indel"), a leading manufacturer of fuse links for the electrical power distribution system. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

MPS + Indel Bauru

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Bauru, Brazil, Indel is a leading manufacturer of fuse links serving electrical utilities across Brazilian and U.S. markets. Indel's products are an essential component for protecting electrical power distribution systems, helping to prevent short circuits and overcurrents that can damage and disrupt the grid.

Indel maintains a strong brand reputation for quality and innovation, and its products are a strategic fit and complement to MPS's existing portfolio. The acquisition also builds on MPS's established presence in Brazil while expanding its manufacturing and commercial reach in an important growth market. The acquisition further advances MPS's ambition of LEADING THE WAY™ in innovation by delivering world-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of electrical utility customers.

Steve Scharnhorst, CEO of MPS, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Indel to the MPS team. The Brustello family—Antonio, Ondina, and Alexandre—have built an exceptional business and established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions to its electrical utility customers. We wish Antonio and Ondina all the best in their well-deserved retirement and look forward to working with Alexandre in supporting Indel's continued growth as we work together to better serve our combined electrical utility customer base. Together, we will be well positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Alexandre Brustello, Vice President of Indel, who will join MPS as Vice President and General Manager of Bauru Operations commented, "I am very excited about the opportunities this transaction creates for Indel. This partnership will support our continued growth while ensuring a strong future for our employees and customers. MPS's commercial reach, commitment to operational excellence, employee development, and safety will be of great benefit to our organization."

About MacLean Power Systems:

MacLean Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of engineered products and solutions used in the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and construction of transmission, distribution, and substation infrastructure. LEADING THE WAY™ in innovation, MPS is dedicated to keeping the power infrastructure performing optimally by supplying world-class solutions to fulfill the needs of customers who maintain electrical services to consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.macleanpower.com

About Indel Bauru:

Indel is a leading manufacturer of fuse links, terminal connectors, cables and related accessories, serving electrical utilities across the globe, with primary market focus in in North and South America. Since Indel's founding in 1987, its focus on innovation and commitment to quality have established Indel as a leading supplier of critical grid infrastructure products. Learn more at https://indelbauru.com/

Media Contacts:

MacLean Power Systems | Gustavo Alvarado

[email protected]

SOURCE MacLean Power Systems