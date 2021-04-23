Macmillan International Higher Education Team Now a Part of Macmillan Learning, Expanding the Company's International Reach
Apr 23, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Learning, a privately-held, family-owned education publishing and services company, today announced that the Macmillan International Higher Education team that supported global sales of Macmillan Learning products is now a part of the company. The move provides even more students and instructors around the world with access to the company's learning materials and educational technology, including Achieve, the company's new digital learning platform. The team is being transferred from Springer Nature. Macmillan Learning is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group (HPG), which holds a majority share of Springer Nature.
Macmillan Learning has been selling to international markets for more than 25 years, with a dedicated North American sales team and also via the Macmillan International Higher Education team. The team will sell the company's full portfolio of course materials for the higher education market and educational technologies outside of North America.
"We are delighted to welcome our colleagues from Macmillan International Higher Education into an even more united partnership, and to strengthen our ability to serve and support our global customers. This move supports our long-term global strategy and creates new opportunities for Macmillan Learning," said Susan Winslow, President of Macmillan Learning.
The move brings 17 sales and marketing employees to the company. The team had previously sold Macmillan Learning and other course materials throughout Europe and Australia but will now focus specifically on Macmillan Learning products and technologies.
"Macmillan Learning has a stellar reputation in Europe and is known to partner with some of the best minds in their fields and academia to develop course materials and technologies. I'm excited to join this team and support their mission to inspire learning and see all students succeed," said Katie Thorn, Sales and Marketing Director, Macmillan International Higher Education.
About Macmillan Learning
Macmillan Learning is a privately-held, family-owned company that improves lives through learning. By linking research to learning practice, we develop pioneering products and learning materials for students that are highly effective and drive improved outcomes. To learn more, please visit macmillanlearning.com or join our Macmillan Community.
SOURCE Macmillan Learning
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article