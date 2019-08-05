Macmillan Learning Launches New First Editions in Humanities, Social Sciences and STEM for Upcoming Academic Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Learning, a privately-held, family-owned educational publisher, announced the availability of their new, first-edition textbooks and courseware for the 2019 - 2020 academic year. As part of the company's ongoing investment in authors and engaging content, Macmillan Learning launched new course materials and software for Humanities, Social Sciences and STEM courses that add new perspective and diversity to the hundreds of already published digital and print works from the company.

"Because we're a family-owned company we're able to focus our attention and investments on the classroom, not the boardroom, and giving instructors the new voices and perspectives they're asking for," said Susan Winslow, General Manager of Macmillan Learning. "We take a holistic approach to creating learning materials, meaning we're working closely with authors, faculty and students to offer affordable learning materials that meet students exactly where they are and, importantly, inspire them to keep learning."

The new titles are available in digital formats (LaunchPad, SaplingPlus, e-books) and print formats (hardback, paperback, loose-leaf) and can be either rented or purchased. The first edition projects include:

These course materials can be paired with iClicker to facilitate classroom attendance, active learning activities, or to complete in-class quizzes and surveys with mobile devices. Prices begin at $9.99 and all of these eBook titles are born-accessible , designed for users of all abilities.

Additional titles for college students in STEM, Humanities and Social Sciences for upcoming academic years are in development. First edition textbooks for Advanced Placement (AP) High School programs in Government and Physics are also newly available.

Instructors can receive a digital sample of these titles via the company's website . Media interested in a sample can contact Marisa Bluestone .

