Macmillan Publishers Acquires Sounds True's Book, E-Book, Audiobook, and Audio Original Catalogs to Expand in the Mind, Body, Spirit Space

Acquisition strengthens Macmillan's position in wellness publishing; Sounds True focuses on expanding online learning, events, and digital media

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Publishers announced today its acquisition of the book, e-book, audiobook, and audio original catalogs of Sounds True, a leading publisher in the Mind, Body, Spirit space. The deal includes a respected backlist, forthcoming titles, and original audio content. Books and e-books will be published under St. Martin's Essentials, an imprint of The St. Martin's Publishing Group, and audio content will be published by Macmillan Audio.

"Sounds True has been a longtime Macmillan distribution client. In that time, we've seen firsthand the passion and commitment with which Tami Simon and Sounds True have built a remarkable program. This acquisition represents our deepening investment in content that helps people live with greater intention, clarity, and purpose," said Jon Yaged, CEO of Macmillan Publishers. "We're incredibly proud to help expand the reach of its authors and mission."

Jennifer Enderlin, President & Publisher of The St. Martin's Publishing Group added, "We're excited to welcome Sounds True's publishing program. We admire what Tami has built over the last 40 years and we're delighted to continue and build on her legacy, bringing Sounds True authors to their new St. Martin's Essentials home."

Mary Beth Roche, President & Publisher of Macmillan Audio, said, "Sounds True has set a high standard in wellness and personal growth audiobooks. We're thrilled to bring this exceptional content into the Macmillan Audio list and expand its reach across our fast-growing listener base."

Among the Sounds True authors joining St. Martin's Essentials and Macmillan Audio are some of the most influential and bestselling voices in the space, including Jon Kabat-Zinn, Pema Chödrön, Richard C. Schwartz, PhD, Caroline Myss, David Deida, Tara Brach, Wim Hof, Terri Cole, and Jack Kornfield.

For Sounds True, the transition supports the company's strategic focus on its high-growth direct-to-consumer platform, including online learning, events, and digital media. "Macmillan shares our values and our deep commitment to authors and the messages they bring into the world," said Tami Simon, Founder of Sounds True. "After forty years, it feels like a growth-filled evolution for our publishing program to expand further with such a trusted and mission-aligned partner."

About Macmillan Publishers

Macmillan Publishers is the U.S. trade company that is part of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large family-owned group of media companies headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. Holtzbrinck Publishing Group's publishing companies include prominent imprints around the world that publish a broad range of award-winning books for children and adults in all categories and formats.

U.S. publishers include Celadon Books, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Flatiron Books, Henry Holt & Company, Macmillan Audio, Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, The St. Martin's Publishing Group, and Tor Publishing Group. In the UK, Australia, India, and South Africa, companies in the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group publish under the Pan Macmillan name. The German publishing company, Holtzbrinck Deutsche Buchverlage, includes among its imprints S. Fischer, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, Rowohlt, and Droemer Knaur.

About Sounds True

Sounds True is a mission-driven learning and media company, and a recognized leader in wellbeing, personal growth, and spiritual transformation. Partnering with the world's foremost wisdom teachers and best-selling authors, the company reaches millions worldwide with its unique programs, digital learning experiences, and worldwide events. The company also features a variety of original series, weekly shows, and live online experiences on Sounds True One, its global platform and community with members across more than 125 countries. Sounds True is a Public Benefit Corporation and also the home of the Sounds True Foundation.

Advisors

Solomon Partners is serving as financial advisor and Honigman is serving as legal counsel to Sounds True.

