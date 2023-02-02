MacNerd and "SuperCrip" Mint NFTs with Sharp Humor to Make a Point

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacNerd and SuperCrip Productions today announced a groundbreaking line of digital collectibles to help fund the "SuperCrip" feature film and raise awareness about the dearth of Hollywood roles for the disabled. The feature film stars Tobias Forrest, a talented actor and C5 quadriplegic. "I'm thrilled to get my film up and running with this innovative financing source," says Tobias. The NFTs have varying levels of rarity and special details; the first run will be 5501 individually handcrafted GIFs digitally rendered by MacNerd.

Actor Tobias Forrest

"Approximately 26% of the population has some form of disability," says SuperCrip writer/producer Randall Miller (writer/director of Sundance hits Bottle Shock and Marilyn Hotchkiss), "but fewer than 1% of movie and TV roles are given to disabled persons. Even disabled roles are given to able-bodied actors. Nobody is more qualified to portray the disabled than someone living with a disability 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We decided to disrupt this pattern by creating a parody line of NFTs as outlandish as the current situation in Hollywood."

These digital collectibles are a tonic for Hollywood, depicting parody versions of famous movie characters. Instead of Forrest Gump, there's Forrest Gimp. Instead of James Bond, there's Lames Bond. Hannibal Lectric has an electric wheelchair. Each character in the collection bases its likeness on SuperCrip's Tobias Forrest.

MacNerd is minting and facilitating the NFT sale. "This collection is fantastic," says MacNerd CEO Steve McKeon. "Not only are these intricate pieces of art, but they're also funding the film and raising awareness for thousands of artists underrepresented in TV and film."

The collection has three tiers: Super-Powered, Stand Alone, and Franchise. Additionally, there are plans for two additional seasons of Supercrip characters, a racing game, and a Supercrip Coin. Along with Tobias Forrest, Randall Miller, and Steve McKeon, the team includes illustrator Michael Davis (writer/director of Shoot 'Em Up and 8 Days A Week) and Jody Savin (writer/producer Bottle Shock and Marilyn Hotchkiss).

In addition to fundraising for the film, NFT sales will support donations to organizations and non-profits within the disability space. These companies and foundations include ABILITYMagazine, Fodac, Ralph's Riders, Triumph Foundation, CinemAbility Foundation, abilityEntertainment, RespectAbility, Artists For Trauma, and Permobil.

For more about SuperCrip projects, visit the SuperCrip website.

SuperCrip Twitter: https://twitter.com/SupercripNFT

Steve McKeon Twitter: https://twitter.com/macguyvermedia

Team Info: https://supercrip.io/info

For more about MacNerd, visit our website.

CONTACT:

Chip Turner

(570) 369-3306

[email protected]

SOURCE MacNerd