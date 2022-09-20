Macomb County Nonprofit Neway Works Co-hosts BBQ For Unity to Bridge Racial Divide Between Citizens and Law Enforcement

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local nonprofits from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties unite at barbecue with a purpose to bridge the racial divide at Shadyside Park in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

Founder of Neway Works, Shane Gianino, Neway Works Program Facilitator, Raymond Muskeyvalley, Neway Works Youth Group and Sponsor, Garret Edwards Fightin the Good Fight Founder, Darryl Woods Sr., Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, State Representative of the 36th District and current Senior Financial Investigator for the DEA Opioid Strike Force, Terence Mekoski, Chief Assistant Donn Fresard, Director of Direct City TV, Tommy Morris, Neway Works Youth, Returning Citizen, Terry Booker

SAY Detroit, founded by best-selling author and journalist Mitch Albom, Fightin the Good Fight, founded by activist Darryl Woods, and Neway Works, Inc., founded by Macomb County community and business leader, Shane Gianino, joined forces on SAY Detroit's Better Together program, an initiative that seeks to bridge the gap between citizens and local police, one meal and neighborhood at a time.

The initiative's primary activity is hosting "Willin', Grillin' and Healin'" lunches that gathers small groups of off-duty law enforcement officers, at-risk youth, former inmates, and local activists, each without knowing who the other guests are.

After grilling and sharing a meal together, attendees begin to talk honestly about their respective experiences in full transparency and more importantly, to listen.

At the head of the Better Together program is Darryl Woods, founder of "Fightin' the Good Fight," an empowerment program that works to help youth discover their identity to lead healthier, better lives and make good choices.

An agent of change for himself, his children, and his community, Darryl is an ordained minister and a board member of the Detroit NAACP Criminal Justice Committee and was honored by the Detroit chapter of the NAACP with the Great Expectations Award in 2019.

"Some of the biggest obstacles to rid our city of systemic racism is the will to come together," said Darryl Woods, Founder of Fightin the Good Fight. "This is not the time to turn on each other but the time to support each other," Darryl explains about the program. "We can't get anywhere without first having a conversation and identifying what the problems are."

"Solidarity follows when we are committed to understanding each other, and then move forward together towards action and making a positive impact in our local community," said Shane Gianino, Founder of Neway Works, an advocate for youth mental health and wellness, believing in leaving no children behind.

The barbecue brought together prominent individuals who serve and protect our local communities, including two Michigan State Police Commanders, Macomb County Judge of the 41B District Court in Clinton Township, Carrie Fuca, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, Chief Assistant Donn Fresard, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steven Fox, Oakland County Sheriff and Pontiac school board president, Gill Garret, former Agent in Charge of an FBI Multi-Agency Task Force, Oakland County Sherriff, and State Representative of the 36th District and current Senior Financial Investigator for the DEA Opioid Strike Force, Terence Mekoski.

The food and mobile grill were provided by Jack Aaronson and his son Trevor, proprietor of Jack's Roadside BBQ in Clarkston. A live DJ was present while the youth and adults played friendly yet competitive games of basketball and cornhole.

The next Better Together Community Youth Grilling Event is Saturday September 24, 2022, 10am to 3pm, at Living Waters Church, MI. All youth ages 10-17 years old are welcome to attend.

Next up for Neway Works is their Annual Let Your Light Shine Charity Gala, Thursday November 17, 2022, 6pm – 10pm, at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights, MI. For tickets and sponsorship, visit bit.ly/RSVPCHARITYGALA

About Neway Works , Inc.

Neway Works is a 501(c)(3) that is an advocate for youth mental health and wellness, helping teens from under-served communities step into their purpose, achieve academic success, and transform into productive adults in society through innovative youth mentoring and development programs, leaving no child behind. www.newayworks.org

