Macon, GA the best small city in the US for online dating, survey shows

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia city of Macon is the best small city in the United States for finding a compatible partner online, according to exclusive data given to TravelMag.com by online dating app Tinder.

The data recorded the Match Right Rate (MRR) – the number of people who both swiped right on each other's Tinder profiles – in over 650 cities across the country. For the purpose of compiling the data, only cities with populations of between 50,000 and 200,000 were taken into account.

According to the data, Macon emerged top of the rankings, with an impressive 13.73% of Tinder users in the city sufficiently liking each other's digital profiles to both swipe right.

The city with the second highest MRR is Casper in Wyoming at 11.15% based on the recorded data., while completing the podium is Billings in Montana, with an MMR of 10.03%.

The smallest city to feature in the top 10 is Muncie in Indiana. With a population of just over 56,000 and an MRR of 8.44%, anyone planning to dip their toe in the city's online dating scene can do so with high hopes. The largest city to feature is Shreveport, Louisiana, which has a population of over 187,000 and an MRR of 9.64%. Other cities to appear in the top ten include Flagstaff, Arizona; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Rapid City, South Dakoka.

Below are the top 10 small cities in the U.S. for online dating, based on their respective MRRs, which are shown in brackets. The list was compiled by online dating App Tinder and is based on data recorded in over 650 small U.S. cities. Only cities with populations of between 50,000 and 200,000 were considered.

Macon, Georgia (13.73% MMR) Casper, Wyoming (11.15% MMR) Billings, Montana (10.03% MMR) Shreveport, Louisiana (9.64% MMR) Flagstaff, Arizona (9.07% MMR) Jonesboro, Arkansas (8.87% MMR) Rapid City, South Dakota (8.45% MMR) Muncie, Indiana (8.44% MMR) Grand Junction, Colorado (8.43% MMR) Jackson, Mississippi (8.35% MMR)

