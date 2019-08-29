Macorva Hires VP of Global Sales to Accelerate Growth for 360-Degree Employee Feedback Solution

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macorva, the unlimited 360-degree feedback company, today announced Sarah Battiste has joined the company as VP of Global Sales. Battiste brings a proven track record of building and leading global sales teams to Macorva, where she will focus on expanding the company's reach and penetration in both domestic and international markets.

With over 15 years of sales and marketing leadership in the SaaS, IaaS, IT, demand generation and consumer products industries, Battiste has helped both Fortune 500 and startup companies accelerate growth with her consultative sales approach. Her combined marketing and sales experience gives her the expertise to create effective, customer-focused programs that fuel the entire sales cycle from lead and demand generation to sales management to partner marketing and market expansion.

"Sarah brings the full package—strategic, insightful leadership, proven successful execution, and a voice of the customer approach that ensures our focus remains on solving our customers' pain points, not just selling them software," said Carley Childress, co-founder and CEO of Macorva. "As we move into this next phase of growth, her leadership is critical in helping us bring actionable, authentic 360-degree feedback to companies looking to make employee engagement a top priority."

Battiste's career has spanned both inside and outside sales, business development and global sales leadership. Previously, she served as VP of Demand Generation at SocialSurvey and spent six years in various roles at Selling Simplified, including assistant VP of Sales and VP of Global Sales, where she generated 75% of company revenue and oversaw hiring, coaching and team management as the company grew from 1 to over 300 global employees. She also spent four years in B2B product sales with Quill and Staples Business Advantage.

"What I love about Macorva is how passionate this team is about making an impact, not just on our customers, but on their customers and ultimately, the world," Battiste said. "We know that happy, engaged employees make for a better customer experience, and that has the potential to accelerate innovation across every industry—from technology to health care to consumer products—which ultimately benefits everyone. It's exciting to be a part of that vision and potential."

Macorva's solution drives employee engagement with unlimited 360-degree feedback, giving employees, managers and executives authentic insight into employee performance, workplace experience and peer-to-peer relationships. It captures and analyzes specific, performance-based data about every employee at all levels across hundreds of key metrics, giving companies actionable information to identify issues, drive continuous improvement, retain top talent and build an engaging workplace culture.

