Macorva Launches AI-powered Call Scorecard System to Improve Customer Service Quality and Agent Performance

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 80% of businesses recognize the need for improved customer service quality, Macorva's AI-powered Call Scorecards offer a cutting-edge solution that transforms how organizations evaluate agent performance and customer interactions.

Macorva, a leader in comprehensive performance management and feedback solutions , today announced the launch of Macorva CX Call Insights , an innovative AI-powered call scorecard system. This tool is designed to meet the growing demand for comprehensive quality assurance in customer service, enabling organizations to analyze every call for sentiment, performance, and key moments.

"Our AI Call Scorecards are a game-changer for customer service teams," said Nathan Childress, PhD, CEO of Macorva. "By utilizing advanced AI technology, we provide organizations with real-time insights and targeted coaching opportunities that were previously unattainable. This not only enhances service quality but also empowers agents to perform at their best."

With the increasing pressure on businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences, Macorva's comprehensive call scorecards address a critical gap in the market. Research indicates that 70% of customers are willing to pay more for better service, highlighting the need for effective performance evaluation tools that drive organizational improvement.

Macorva's technology offers a fresh approach by providing 100% quality assurance coverage across every customer service call and focusing human review on high-impact interactions. This ensures that organizations can quickly identify areas for improvement and implement targeted coaching strategies.

Key features of Macorva CX Call Insights include:

Comprehensive Analysis: Evaluates every call for sentiment, performance, and key moments, ensuring no interaction goes unexamined.

Real-Time Insights: Provides immediate feedback on agent performance, allowing for swift interventions and improvements.

Targeted Coaching: Identifies areas for improvement and suggests personalized coaching strategies for each agent.

Integrated Performance Evaluation: Seamlessly incorporates call data into overall agent performance assessments.

Automated Reporting: Generates daily and weekly reports highlighting high-impact calls with excellent or poor agent performance.

AI Agent Scorecards: Summarizes all service agent feedback, delivering weekly or monthly reports to agents and their managers.

Macorva CX Call Insights integrate seamlessly with the platform's existing suite of Employee Experience (EX) , Customer Experience (CX) , and Manager Experience (MX) solutions, providing a holistic approach to performance management and customer satisfaction.

The launch of Macorva CX Call Insights further solidifies Macorva's position as an innovator in the field of AI-driven performance management and feedback solutions. As a SOC 2 certified platform that is both GDPR and HIPAA compliant, Macorva ensures that organizations can leverage these advanced tools while maintaining data security and privacy.

For more information about AI-powered Call Scorecards and the Macorva CX platform, visit www.macorva.com or read the feature overview here .

About Macorva

Macorva is revolutionizing the way businesses understand and improve their employee and customer experiences. Our comprehensive experience platform offers user-friendly solutions for performance management, employee feedback, and customer feedback. Macorva's proprietary Radiant AI technology simplifies the process of turning feedback into actionable insights and automates the creation of performance management reports, saving managers time and providing a holistic view of employee and customer experiences. This innovative platform effortlessly analyzes feedback, creating personalized coaching for every manager and employee. For more information visit www.macorva.com .

