MacPaw Foundation Joins United Nations Global Compact, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Development

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MacPaw Foundation, a corporate charity fund established for the social and charity projects of MacPaw, has officially become a member of the United Nations Global Compact Network Ukraine, the Ukrainian branch of the world's largest network of responsible businesses. By joining this initiative, MacPaw Foundation commits to upholding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, encompassing four key areas: human rights, labor relations, environmental protection, and ethical business practices.

The decision to join the UN Global Compact Network Ukraine underscores MacPaw Foundation's dedication to positively impacting communities and promoting sustainable business practices in every aspect of its operations.

For years, the MacPaw Foundation has been at the forefront of initiatives that leverage technology and innovation to drive positive change. By aligning its efforts with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, MacPaw Foundation focuses on areas where it can make the most significant impact, including:

Goal 3 – Good Health and Well-being

Goal 4 – Quality Education

Goal 5 – Gender Equality

Goal 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth

Goal 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Goal 10 – Reduced Inequality

Goal 16 – Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

Goal 17 – Partnerships for the Goals

"Joining the UN Global Compact aligns perfectly with our mission at MacPaw Foundation. We believe businesses have a crucial role in driving sustainable development and improving lives locally and globally. By committing to these principles, we are not only upholding our values but also contributing to a future where innovation and responsibility go hand in hand," says Anna Manuhina, CSR Lead at MacPaw and Director of the MacPaw Foundation.

For more information on the MacPaw Foundation's initiatives and their impact, please visit https://macpaw.foundation/.

2023 MacPaw's Social Impact Review can be found here.

Our diverse and sustained corporate social responsibility initiatives at MacPaw support communities locally and globally, boosting sustainability effort, helping people in need, and fostering local tech talent. To learn more about our work and how it fits into the broader context of corporate responsibility efforts, please visit MacPawCares webpage.

About MacPaw Foundation

MacPaw Foundation, a corporate charity fund, was established for social and charity projects of MacPaw company in 2016.

When our homeland, Ukraine, was invaded by russia, we spearheaded the MacPaw Foundation to direct our funds and collect external donations to take care of those who protect us and help Ukrainians in need. Although the MacPaw Foundation has already channeled millions of dollars worth of help, this effort is still ongoing. Today, our team works, volunteers, and donates for a victory. We will rest only when our people are safe in our country, only when Ukraine wins and justice gets restored.

We're beyond grateful for all the support we receive from people all around the world.

As of now, the MacPaw company has donated $10 million to help Ukrainians. After receiving many inquiries from users of MacPaw products worldwide, the Foundation began fundraising and accepting donations to scale up its operations and help more Ukrainians. Since then, over $1,000,000 has been donated to the MacPaw Foundation by active users of MacPaw products and Ukraine supporters.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MacPaw serves over 30 million users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492776/MacPaw_Foundation.jpg

