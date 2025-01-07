MacPaw Launches CleanMyMac Business, Smarter Mac Maintenance for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Harnessing the proven technology behind CleanMyMac, MacPaw's new software simplifies Mac fleet maintenance for organizations and managed service providers alike

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software maker, today announced the launch of CleanMyMac Business , extending the success of its popular CleanMyMac technology to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). This new centralized solution simplifies Mac fleet maintenance, complementing commonly used mobile device management (MDM) platforms.

CleanMyMac Business offers centralized monitoring and maintenance all through a web dashboard with a sleek macOS client.

In many smaller organizations, IT responsibilities often fall to a single administrator due to limited resources. While these organizations need effective Mac maintenance and security, their requirements typically don't justify the high costs and complexity of enterprise-grade MDM solutions, leaving them with few options tailored to their needs.

According to our survey of nearly 400 IT specialists, 41% of administrators supervise their organization's Mac devices because they are deemed the most tech-savvy team members, often without the time, budget, or specialized tools to streamline the process. CleanMyMac Business bridges this gap by providing essential Mac maintenance and security in an accessible, affordable format that doesn't require extensive technical knowledge or large IT teams. For smaller companies, CleanMyMac Business enables even non-IT professionals to achieve essential visibility into their Mac fleets and perform centralized maintenance and security tasks with confidence.

"We've seen firsthand how CleanMyMac significantly improves the performance and productivity of individual Macs. With CleanMyMac Business, we're scaling that impact to entire organizations," said Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO of MacPaw. "Beyond performance, this solution brings essential benefits like threat protection and streamlined software updates, helping companies strengthen their security posture and maintain compliance effortlessly. Our mission is to empower businesses to operate more efficiently and securely, ensuring their teams can focus on what truly matters."

Meeting the Needs of SMBs

MSPs play a vital role in providing IT services to businesses of all sizes, including SMBs that often lack in-house IT resources. CleanMyMac Business enhances MSPs' service offerings by complementing existing MDM platforms with tools that address maintenance and security needs. While MDM platforms focus on advanced device management, CleanMyMac Business provides features such as malware protection, disk cleaning, and device health monitoring. These capabilities make it an ideal addition to existing setups, with many CleanMyMac Business beta users utilizing the software alongside their existing MDMs. This combination allows MSPs to deliver more comprehensive support, whether serving small businesses or larger organizations, helping their clients maintain optimized and secure Mac fleets.

"Many traditional MDM tools run silently on devices, leaving users unaware of what actions admins could be taking on their devices," says Pavlo Bogachevskyi, Product Marketing Manager at MacPaw. "CMM Business takes a different approach- it operates quietly in the background, but users can see any tasks or actions that administrators initiate. This fosters trust while enabling admins to communicate directly with users about how to properly care for their devices."

Key Features

CleanMyMac Business is an ideal solution for many industries, from MSPs and technology companies to educational institutions and advertising agencies. Its core features include:

Intuitive Admin Dashboard: Monitor the overall status of your entire Mac fleet, individual device details, and security compliance from a single, user-friendly interface.

Mac Health Score: Quickly view the aggregated performance and security score for each Mac in your fleet.

Maintenance Automation: Configure schedules or manually initiate maintenance tasks, including disk cleaning, app updates, and more.

Disk Cleaner: Remove clutter that consumes free space; eliminate app leftovers and unwanted cache files to speed up your Mac fleet.

Malware Protection: Identify malicious agents and safeguard your organization's Mac computers with Moonlock's malware monitoring and protection.

Use CleanMyMac Business as a standalone Mac fleet monitoring and maintenance solution or integrate seamlessly into existing MDM setups, adding an extra layer of security and maintenance without requiring additional complexity or overhead.

Availability

CleanMyMac Business is available now on the MacPaw website. A two-week free trial is also available, allowing users to onboard up to 30 Macs without requiring a credit card. For more information, visit us here.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves millions of users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

