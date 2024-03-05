MacPaw launches CleanMy®Phone: an app for iPhone and iPad offering storage cleaning with care

Designed by the makers of CleanMyMac and powered by AI, CleanMy®Phone is an advanced solution for decluttering iOS & iPadOS devices.

KYIV, Ukraine, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading macOS & iOS software development company, today launched CleanMy®Phone , an application designed to carefully remove digital clutter and free up space for new memories on iPhone and iPad.

CleanMy®Phone evolved from Gemini Photos — a gallery cleaner by MacPaw launched in 2018 — the app quickly gained popularity and amassed a dedicated user base. Combining the power of AI with the experience behind Gemini Photos, CleanMy®Phone will provide a more comprehensive and efficient cleaning solution for iPhone and iPad users.

With three modules — Declutter, Organize, and Network — the app allows users to swiftly clear out all unnecessary images, efficiently sort and polish photo libraries, and easily test connection speeds for optimal online activity.

"CleanMy®Phone goes beyond cleaning; we created it to enhance the way people manage and organize storage on their iOS and iPadOS devices," says Rostislav Bogdanov, Product Manager of CleanMy®Phone at MacPaw. "Emerged from the legacy of Gemini Photos, it's an advanced tool backed by our own AI algorithm helping to clean and organize digital space efficiently with a vision to become an ultimate all-in-one iOS/iPadOS care app in the future."

"When I started MacPaw back in 2008 with CleanMyMac, it was just the beginning of an incredible journey. It's been an amazing ride since then, and we've created a whole family of apps that make people's lives easier," says Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO of MacPaw. "With CleanMy®Phone, we're taking another step towards making your digital space as neat and organized as possible, helping you make room for all those new photos, apps, and everything else that matters. We can't wait for you to try it and see how simple it is to keep your iPhone clean and running smoothly, just like we've been doing for your Mac."

Key features

Declutter

CleanMy®Phone scans your entire Camera Roll for duplicates, blurred images, screen recordings, TikTok videos, and other superfluous items, thereby enabling users to make room for new memories.

Organize

With the help of AI, CleanMy®Phone analyzes your photo collection in detail, organizing them into folders based on common visual themes or subjects — Travel, Pets, Food, Portraits, and Text. This smart organization allows users to find specific images easily while highlighting the best copies among similar images.

Network

In addition to its photo management capabilities, CleanMy®Phone offers network speed testing. Users can now run a network speed test directly within the app itself. This functionality ensures that you are always aware of the performance of your internet connection.

Availability

CleanMy®Phone is available on the App Store for $24.99/year in the US, the price may vary depending on the region. The app offers a free 3-day trial, so you can test all the features before purchasing.

The app is also available on Setapp .

System requirements

To use CleanMy®Phone, you need an iPhone with iOS 16.0 or later or an iPad with iPadOS 16.0 or later.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Crafted with precision and care, MacPaw's innovative products, including CleanMyMac X, Setapp, ClearVPN, and SpyBuster, are meticulously designed to elevate the user experience within the Mac ecosystem. MacPaw is actively engaged in technological research, with a focus on advances in software technology, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Machine Learning (ML), and more, with the goal of transforming research ideas into practical MacPaw products. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw products have more than 30 million users worldwide, with one in every five Mac users having at least one app downloaded.

