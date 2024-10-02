MacPaw Recognized a Finalist in the Social Impact Award at the 2024 Reuters Events Sustainability Awards: Honored for Pioneering Innovation and Social Responsibility

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading Ukrainian software company, has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Reuters Sustainability Awards in the Social Impact category, standing out as the only Ukrainian company recognized in this field. This recognition highlights MacPaw's exceptional efforts in ensuring safety, well-being, and innovation during adversity following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

MacPaw's entry, titled "Ensuring Safety and Well-being while Fostering Innovation: MacPaw's Journey During Adversity," underscores the company's commitment to its employees and users, as well as the broader Ukrainian community. Despite the unprecedented challenges of wartime, MacPaw has continued to thrive, supporting millions of users across the world while spearheading vital social and humanitarian initiatives. We see Ukrainian innovation not only surviving but thriving. It's a testament to Ukraine's place in the tech world.

Key Achievements:

Humanitarian Aid and Recovery : Since February 2022 , MacPaw has donated over $10 million to various charitable causes, driving significant change across Ukraine . MacPaw Foundation , a corporate charity, provided vital support to over 10,000 Ukrainians affected by the full-scale Russian invasion, ensuring they received the care and resources needed in times of adversity.

: Since , MacPaw has donated over to various charitable causes, driving significant change across . , a corporate charity, provided vital support to over affected by the full-scale Russian invasion, ensuring they received the care and resources needed in times of adversity. Empowering Communities: Through the MacPaw Cares corporate social responsibility program, the company impacted 30+ social projects in 10 regions , focusing on supporting communities locally and globally, boosting sustainability effort, helping people in need, fostering local tech talent, inclusivity, and restoring access to education.

Through the corporate social responsibility program, the company impacted in , focusing on supporting communities locally and globally, boosting sustainability effort, helping people in need, fostering local tech talent, inclusivity, and restoring access to education. Employee Support : The company implemented flexible mental health policies, offering dedicated support sessions, mental health surveys, and assistance to employees affected by the full-scale Russian invasion.

: The company implemented flexible mental health policies, offering dedicated support sessions, mental health surveys, and assistance to employees affected by the full-scale Russian invasion. Veterans Integration : MacPaw has launched a Veterans Integration Program to assist veterans in reintegrating into the company's work and social life.

: MacPaw has launched a Veterans Integration Program to assist veterans in reintegrating into the company's work and social life. Innovation in Crisis: Despite the war challenges, MacPaw introduced breakthrough products SpyBuster, ClearVPN, CleanMyPhone, Setapp Mobile. MacPaw also started a cybersecurity division that focuses exclusively on the cybersecurity needs of Mac users, Moonlock. Showcasing the commitment to the community, MacPaw developed Together App — a wartime check-in tool that helps employers monitor their team's well-being and safety during the war.

"We are honored to be recognized as Finalist in the Social Impact Award at the Reuters Events Sustainability Awards 2024 for our social impact efforts, especially as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues," said Anna Manukhina, Director of MacPaw Foundation and CSR Lead at MacPaw. "This nomination reaffirms our commitment to supporting Ukraine and fostering innovation even in the times. Whether through mental health support, humanitarian aid, or product development, MacPaw's initiatives reflect our mission to make a meaningful global impact."

The 2024 Reuters Sustainability Awards are among the world's most distinguished recognitions in sustainable development. It is more than just a recognition of the best sustainability strategies; it honors those who truly impact business, society, and the environment, creating a new way of doing business in the 21st century. Over the past 14 years, the award has served as a benchmark for companies worldwide.

For more information about MacPaw's social impact initiatives, visit MacPaw's Social Impact Review.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MacPaw serves millions of users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

