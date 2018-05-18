Macquarie investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-macquarie-infrastructure-corporation-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Macquarie and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2018, the Company disclosed negative Q4 results, including earnings per share well below analysts' estimates and a substantial dividend cut, attributing the dismal performance to declining demand in a specific fuel oil product, revealing for the first time the significance of that specific product to its business segment, despite prior statements touting the stability and strong performance of that segment.

On this news, the price of Macquarie's shares plummeted from $63.62 on February 21, 2018, to $37.41 on February 22, 2018.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macquarie-infrastructure-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-macquarie-infrastructure-corporation---mic-300651016.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

Related Links

http://www.claimsfiler.com

