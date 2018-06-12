Macro Integration Services Live on IFS Field Service Management

Macro provides deployment, systems integration and maintenance services to multi-site retailers nationwide. The company is experiencing significant growth and needed to standardize their project management, inventory and field service processes with a new system of record.

Macro worked with IFS's services partner Gogh Solutions based in Montreal, QC. The implementation was completed in only five months despite the fact that it included an integration with Macro's existing financial system.

"IFS is our system of record for costs of service, parts and projects," Macro Director of Business Development Mike Senn said. "We wanted to maintain our existing financial system, and IFS FSM gave us the flexibility to integrate while still meeting our aggressive timeline. The IFS solution empowers us to standardize our processes from dispatch to service to invoicing, enabling us to reliably scale as we grow."

Parker Zanios, IFS Director Partner Alliances, North America, said, "The rapid success experienced by Macro reflects favorably on the staffs of both Macro and Gogh. But we feel that it also illustrates why IFS was positioned highest on the ability to execute axis in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. We assert that the software and our methodology are designed to eliminate risk and unpredictability from implementations so our customers can immediately begin moving their business towards full servitization."

Learn more about how IFS supports service organizations here: www.ifsworld.com/corp/industries/service/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, Jim Robinson, Michael Moaz, Jason Wong, 27 September 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Macro Integration Services

Macro Integration Services provides premier retail and grocery chains with quality deployment, integration and maintenance services. Their deep experience and network of technology partnerships bring cost-effective results tailored to each customer. The Macro approach is different. Each customer has a dedicated team of solution managers, relationship managers, and courteous and professional engineers. The team of professionals are 100% committed to work within the customer's budget, schedule and scope of work. For Macro, it's the people that make the difference. For more information, visit: macrointegrations.com

About Gogh Solutions

With expertise in field service management (FSM), Gogh Solutions provides technology solutions and consulting services to clients across Canada and the United States. Our flexible approach helps us to our clients to meet their objectives and ensures that they maximize their technology investment to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness, drive revenue growth and build customer loyalty. By leveraging industry best practices and the latest technologies from leading software vendors such as IFS, we assist organizations by implementing FSM solutions which facilitate the delivery of a seamless end-to-end service experience, increase revenue, improve productivity and provide greater visibility into their field operations business. For more information, visit: goghsolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Laura Zadravetz, Director of Marketing Communications, IFS in North America. Phone: +1-(262)-717-6591, press@ifsworld.com

Chuck Rathmann, Senior Marketing Communications Analyst, IFS in North America. Phone: +1-(262)-317-7419, chuck.rathmann@ifsworld.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/855/2545064/8628d4e79826ff4e_org.jpg DSC 9968

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macro-integration-services-live-on-ifs-field-service-management-300664867.html

SOURCE IFS