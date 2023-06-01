Macro Risk Advisors Announces Formation of Asym500 MRA Institutional

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of global market risk analysis and execution services for investors, announced the formation of a new unit, Asym500 MRA Institutional, to be led by Rocky Fishman. The initiative will identify opportunities in the US equity derivatives markets, focusing on trade construction through the analysis of carry and volatility. Institutional clients will receive both tactical trading ideas as well as strategic advice on managing risk through options.

The founder of derivatives market commentary and consulting firm Asym 500 LLC, Mr. Fishman has more than 20 years of experience on both the buy-side and sell-side, with a focus on equity derivatives markets. He spent 8 years as a strategist at Deutsche Bank, where he developed trade ideas for the firm's broad range of institutional clients. Most recently, from 2017 to 2023, he was Head of Index Derivatives Strategy at Goldman Sachs.

"In our business, you often get to know your competitors well and in Rocky's case, over the years I have valued learning about his thought process and the substantial analytical toolkit he possesses. As he launched his own independent firm, we saw an opportunity to craft this new unit within MRA to deliver an exciting new product to clients," said Dean Curnutt, founder of MRA.

"Asym 500 will deliver leading edge analysis of equity derivative markets. I'm excited about collaborating with the MRA team to combine my analysis with their well-established strength at the implementation level to bring an even higher level of options trading sophistication to MRA clients," said Mr. Fishman.

The launch of Asym500 MRA Institutional occurs at a time when large investors are seeking help in understanding option market dynamics and how they impact the broader equity market. "We are thrilled to launch this initiative with Rocky and see growing demand from clients for the superb analysis he delivers on complex topics," said Brian Bier, President of MRA.

About Macro Risk Advisors

Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 1,000 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com.

