Macro Risk Advisors Announces Formation of Asym500 MRA Institutional

News provided by

Macro Risk Advisors LLC

01 Jun, 2023, 06:59 ET

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of global market risk analysis and execution services for investors, announced the formation of a new unit, Asym500 MRA Institutional, to be led by Rocky Fishman. The initiative will identify opportunities in the US equity derivatives markets, focusing on trade construction through the analysis of carry and volatility. Institutional clients will receive both tactical trading ideas as well as strategic advice on managing risk through options.

The founder of derivatives market commentary and consulting firm Asym 500 LLC, Mr. Fishman has more than 20 years of experience on both the buy-side and sell-side, with a focus on equity derivatives markets. He spent 8 years as a strategist at Deutsche Bank, where he developed trade ideas for the firm's broad range of institutional clients. Most recently, from 2017 to 2023, he was Head of Index Derivatives Strategy at Goldman Sachs.

"In our business, you often get to know your competitors well and in Rocky's case, over the years I have valued learning about his thought process and the substantial analytical toolkit he possesses. As he launched his own independent firm, we saw an opportunity to craft this new unit within MRA to deliver an exciting new product to clients," said Dean Curnutt, founder of MRA.

"Asym 500 will deliver leading edge analysis of equity derivative markets. I'm excited about collaborating with the MRA team to combine my analysis with their well-established strength at the implementation level to bring an even higher level of options trading sophistication to MRA clients," said Mr. Fishman.

The launch of Asym500 MRA Institutional occurs at a time when large investors are seeking help in understanding option market dynamics and how they impact the broader equity market. "We are thrilled to launch this initiative with Rocky and see growing demand from clients for the superb analysis he delivers on complex topics," said Brian Bier, President of MRA. 

About Macro Risk Advisors
Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 1,000 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Katherine Peralta
[email protected]
212-287-2640

SOURCE Macro Risk Advisors LLC

Also from this source

Macro Risk Advisors Announces Formation of Ironsides MRA Institutional

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.