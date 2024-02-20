Macro Risk Advisors Announces Formation of Nautilus MRA Institutional

News provided by

MACRORISK ADVISORS

20 Feb, 2024, 07:15 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of global market risk analysis and execution services for investors, announced the formation of a new unit, Nautilus MRA Institutional. This collaborative effort between Nautilus Research and MRA is to be led by John Karle, co-founder of Nautilus. The initiative will identify tactical trading ideas on both the long and short side in US and international equity markets as well as fixed income and commodity markets that emerge from systematic back-tests. MRA will overlay its option trade construction process, finding the optimal expression of these ideas.

John Karle and James Cutting have built Nautilus Research into a world class predictive data analytics organization since its founding in 2004. Their data-driven software platform utilizes a quantitative framework to help institutional investors achieve alpha and better manage risk. Specializing in pattern recognition, the platform also serves as a warehouse for trade ideas, the proprietary signals developed and customized charts. A sophisticated search engine allows clients to query the database to find trades that fit specific risk/return parameters.

"We are excited to deliver new trading opportunities to clients through Nautilus MRA Institutional. We've been really impressed with the rigorous approach John and James utilize and we look forward to collaborating with them," said Brian Bier, President of MRA.

"The quantitative, signal-based framework we've developed at Nautilus is a perfect fit for the team at MRA. Their options-centric client base will benefit from the combination of carefully back-tested ideas along with proven expertise in constructing option trades to express the view," said Mr. Karle.

The launch of Nautilus MRA Institutional comes at a time of increasing demand from large investors who are looking for independent thought process in generating alpha through options. "Amidst an ongoing backdrop of market uncertainty, we are thrilled to launch this initiative with Nautilus and deliver more to clients," said Dean Curnutt, Founder of MRA. 

About Macro Risk Advisors

Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 1,000 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Katherine Peralta
[email protected]
212-287-2640

SOURCE MACRORISK ADVISORS

