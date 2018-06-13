Macro Risk Advisors Expands Strategy Team with Hire of John Kolovos as Chief Technical Strategist

Today's announced expansion of MRA's leadership team reflects the firm's commitment to meeting client needs in an evolving and dynamic market. The new team members bring considerable buy-side experience to MRA's market and risk analysis.

"John, Mayank and Vinay add key expertise to MRA as we further build out our capabilities in developing strategies that help our clients optimize performance throughout the risk cycle," said Dean Curnutt, CEO of Macro Risk Advisors.

Mr. Kolovos joins MRA from macro-research firm Three-Five Global Analytics, where he served as a Senior Global Strategist, providing insight and research on global equities, commodities, currencies, and interest rates. Prior to joining Three-Five Global Analytics, Mr. Kolovos was a Global Technical Strategist at Fidelity Management & Research. He began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1999 and holds a BBA in Finance from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. Mr. Kolovos is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

"I am very pleased to be joining the team at MRA. I look forward to providing my insights to clients and adding a technical framework to the firm's already strong expertise in energy, macro and derivatives," said Mr. Kolovos.

In his capacity as Chief Macro Strategist, Mr. Seksaria will provide in-depth analysis of macro fundamentals, monetary policy and the price of risk for MRA's clients. He was previously a Portfolio Manager and Head of Macro Research at Passport Capital Management in San Francisco. Mr. Seksaria began his career as a Portfolio Manager in the Emerging Market and US Hedge Funds team at State Street Global Advisors. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai, and a MS in Quantitative and Computational Finance from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Mr. Viswanathan joins MRA as Derivatives Strategist and focuses on identifying opportunities in the derivatives markets for MRA's clients. He also works in conjunction with the sales team to fulfill client requests for bespoke analysis of risk and trade back-testing. He most previously worked at Spot Trading LLC as an associate trader, and holds a BS in Statistics and Machine Learning from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Macro Risk Advisors

Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm headquartered in New York and specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 500 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com or MRAD <GO> on Bloomberg.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Frank Taylor/Stephanie Dressler

Dukas Linden Public Relations

frank@dlpr.com / stephanie@dlpr.com

(212)-704-7385

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macro-risk-advisors-expands-strategy-team-with-hire-of-john-kolovos-as-chief-technical-strategist-300665310.html

SOURCE Macro Risk Advisors

Related Links

http://www.macroriskadvisors.com

