MacroAi: Transforming Nutrition and Fitness Tracking with AI, Unlimited Recipes, and Exclusive Features

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroAi, developed by Ai Assistant Corp., introduces its revolutionary AI-powered app, designed to make nutrition and fitness tracking effortless. With features like unlimited AI-generated recipes, AI chat for fitness and nutrition, and the ability to save workouts, meal plans, and notes directly in the app, MacroAi sets a new standard in the health app market.

Key Features:

Old vs New

Unlimited AI-Generated Recipes : Tailored meal options, always updated.

: Tailored meal options, always updated. AI Chat : Ask fitness and nutrition questions and get real-time answers.

: Ask fitness and nutrition questions and get real-time answers. Save to App Notes : Store recipes, workout plans, and advice.

: Store recipes, workout plans, and advice. Voice-Powered Food Logging : Log meals in seconds using voice commands.

: Log meals in seconds using voice commands. Diet Score & Personalized Macros : A unique feature not available on any other app , providing instant feedback on how your meals match your dietary goals, along with personalized macro targets based on your body metrics.

: A , providing instant feedback on how your meals match your dietary goals, along with personalized macro targets based on your body metrics. Comprehensive Analytics: Detailed reports to track progress and fine-tune your diet and fitness plan.

A Smarter Way to Manage Your Diet and Fitness

"We developed MacroAi to provide the most efficient and personalized experience for users," said Elias DaSilva, founder of MacroAi. "With our exclusive Diet Score feature, users receive real-time insights that aren't available in any other app."

Affordable and Accessible

MacroAi offers an affordable subscription at $9.95 per month or $39.85 per year, making it a budget-friendly alternative to other premium apps on the market.

Market Potential and Growth

MacroAi is positioned to stand out in the booming health and fitness app industry, offering exclusive features like recipe generation and AI chat, ensuring a comprehensive user experience at an affordable price.

Available Now

MacroAi is now available on the App Store and Google Play.

About MacroAi

Founded in 2024, MacroAi leverages advanced artificial intelligence to help users efficiently manage their nutrition and fitness goals, providing real-time guidance, insights, and tools for better health.

For more information, visit macroai.ai.

Media Contact:

Elias DaSilva

Founder, MacroAi

President, Ai Assistant Corp

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 646 244 5577

Website: MacroAi.ai

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/macroai-ai/id6470393914

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aiassistant.aidiet

SOURCE Ai Assistant Corp.