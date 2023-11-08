Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Shipments Report 2023: Global Market and 5G Continues to Rely on China - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Market Analysis and Forecast - 2023-2027" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global radio unit (RU)/active antenna unit (AAU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2022 shipments as well as a forecast for 2023-2027.

The analyst has segmented the overall market into three product segments types based upon the types of RU/AAU configurations such as Non-Massive MIMO, Massive MIMO, and Massive Antenna Element (AE).

The product segments are further divided by Duplex Mode, Air Interface, and Frequency Cluster.

Features

2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Product Segment

2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Duplex Mode

2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Air Interface

2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Frequency Cluster

2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Region

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2019-2021 Review: Fake 5G NR launches using DSS in NA and Europe

2022 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China

Global RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027

Outlook Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Network Architecture Definitions

RU/AAU Database Taxonomy

Purpose Built RU/AAU

5G Architecture Definitions

Open RAN RU/AAU (O-RU/O-AAU)

Virtual RAN (vRAN) RU/AAU

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

2022: China Strong , Everywhere Else Weak/Stable

, Everywhere Else Weak/Stable Global RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR/ NR ADVANCED EXPLAINED

Splitting the BBU into the CU and DU

Fronthaul Links for DU/BBUs and RU/AAUs

CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE MIMO 5G NR AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

Definition of 5G NR AAU Category

Global 5G NR AAU Shipments, 2021-2022

Global 5G NR AAU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 4: NON-MASSIVE MIMO 4G/5G RUS

Definition of Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU/AAU Category

Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU Shipments, 2021-2022

Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 5: 2G BTS/3G NODEB

2G/3G RU Shipments, 2021-2022

2G/3G RU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 6: OPEN RAN/VRAN DU ANALYSIS

Global Open RAN/vRAN RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 7: RADIO SHIPMENTS BY XTYR CONFIGURATION (MIMO ORDER)

CHAPTER 8: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

China: The only bright spot in 2022

Regional Forecast 2023-2027

North America

Latin America / Caribbean

/ Europe

Africa

The Middle East

Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAP)

(ROAP) China

India

