Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Shipments Report 2023: Global Market and 5G Continues to Rely on China - Forecasts to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Market Analysis and Forecast - 2023-2027" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global radio unit (RU)/active antenna unit (AAU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2022 shipments as well as a forecast for 2023-2027.

The analyst has segmented the overall market into three product segments types based upon the types of RU/AAU configurations such as Non-Massive MIMO, Massive MIMO, and Massive Antenna Element (AE).

The product segments are further divided by Duplex Mode, Air Interface, and Frequency Cluster.

Features

  • 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Product Segment
  • 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Duplex Mode
  • 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Air Interface
  • 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Frequency Cluster
  • 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Region

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • 2019-2021 Review: Fake 5G NR launches using DSS in NA and Europe
  • 2022 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China
  • Global RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027
  • Outlook Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  • Network Architecture Definitions
  • RU/AAU Database Taxonomy
  • Purpose Built RU/AAU
  • 5G Architecture Definitions
  • Open RAN RU/AAU (O-RU/O-AAU)
  • Virtual RAN (vRAN) RU/AAU

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

  • 2022: China Strong, Everywhere Else Weak/Stable
  • Global RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR/ NR ADVANCED EXPLAINED

  • Splitting the BBU into the CU and DU
  • Fronthaul Links for DU/BBUs and RU/AAUs

CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE MIMO 5G NR AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

  • Definition of 5G NR AAU Category
  • Global 5G NR AAU Shipments, 2021-2022
  • Global 5G NR AAU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 4: NON-MASSIVE MIMO 4G/5G RUS

  • Definition of Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU/AAU Category
  • Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU Shipments, 2021-2022
  • Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 5: 2G BTS/3G NODEB

  • 2G/3G RU Shipments, 2021-2022
  • 2G/3G RU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 6: OPEN RAN/VRAN DU ANALYSIS

  • Global Open RAN/vRAN RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027

CHAPTER 7: RADIO SHIPMENTS BY XTYR CONFIGURATION (MIMO ORDER)

CHAPTER 8: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

  • China: The only bright spot in 2022
  • Regional Forecast 2023-2027
  • North America
  • Latin America/Caribbean
  • Europe
  • Africa
  • The Middle East
  • Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAP)
  • China
  • India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bgwn4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Outlook Report 2023: A $20+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Environmental Concerns Drive Investments in Innovative Solutions

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Outlook Report 2023: A $20+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Environmental Concerns Drive Investments in Innovative Solutions

The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The ...
Global $1.15 Bn Gluten Feed Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, & 2032F

Global $1.15 Bn Gluten Feed Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, & 2032F

The "Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global gluten feed market is expected to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.