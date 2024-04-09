MacroFab Announces Addition of Gordon Rapkin to Board of Directors

Experienced executive leader brings wide-ranging expertise to MacroFab, as the company reshapes the future of electronics manufacturing

HOUSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroFab Inc ., the operator of North America's largest technology platform for electronics manufacturing, has announced today the appointment of Gordon Rapkin to its Board of Directors as Chairman.

Gordon Rapkin is an experienced executive having served as the Chief Executive Officer of five different companies, as well as a corporate board member for an array of companies in the technology sector. His expertise in guiding both public and private companies is invaluable as MacroFab continues to solidify its position as the premier digital platform for electronics manufacturing. Rapkin's deep understanding of business growth and channel management aligns with MacroFab's mission to create a better way to build electronics through a redefined experience, innovative technology, scale and agility.

"MacroFab is reshaping the future of electronics manufacturing with our connected technology platform that addresses the core needs of manufacturers of all sizes," says Misha Govshteyn, CEO of MacroFab. "Our team is excited to welcome Gordon Rapkin to our Board of Directors as Chairman. His visionary leadership will be vital as MacroFab expands upon its previous success in building complex PCB assemblies for defense, robotics and other industries. As international trade tensions and reshoring trends create unprecedented challenges and opportunities, Gordon's insights and expertise will be crucial as we navigate and capitalize on these developments to redefine electronics manufacturing."

Rapkin holds both a master's degree in business administration and a juris doctorate degree from Emory University. He also earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and psychology from Syracuse University. He is an Emeritus Member of the Georgia Bar Association.

Since MacroFab's founding in 2013, thousands of companies have accelerated prototype-to-production of electronics through its advanced technology platform coupled with the company's network of North American manufacturing facility partners. Whether a company needs low-volume printed circuit board assembly or high-volume full product delivery, MacroFab consistently provides unmatched service to diverse industries with its customer-first approach to manufacturing innovation.

About MacroFab

MacroFab operates the largest technology platform for electronics manufacturing from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of 100+ factories across North America. The company's cloud manufacturing platform and marketplace enable faster, more efficient electronics production, closer to end-users, while leveraging AI-enabled sourcing opportunities, expert internal teams, and an easy-to-use platform.

