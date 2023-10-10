MacroFab Announces ITAR Compliance

The Company has attained registration from the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls



HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroFab Inc ., the operator of North America's largest technology platform for electronics manufacturing, is pleased to announce its recent ITAR registration from the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC). This registration underscores MacroFab's commitment to meeting the evolving security needs of its clients, reinforcing its position in the manufacturing industry.

With ITAR registration, MacroFab fortifies its commitment to national and global security, emphasizing its advanced operational approach and artificial intelligence-assisted manufacturing. The company's innovative manufacturing platform, coupled with a broad factory network, taps into national manufacturing capabilities to offer unparalleled capacity and flexibility to support even the most demanding projects within the defense industry.

"As an ITAR-registered entity, MacroFab is now equipped to support defense-related projects across the United States," said MacroFab CEO Misha Govshteyn. "Our technology-enabled manufacturing platform and nationwide factory network enables us to offer a unique capability to serve electronics manufacturers of defense-related projects of any size. We are proud to be able to contribute directly to our national and global security by helping organizations to safeguard their intellectual property."

Since MacroFab's founding in 2013, thousands of companies have accelerated prototype-to-production of electronics through its advanced technology platform while keeping their intellectual property secure and quality high. Whether a company needs low-volume printed circuit board assembly or high-volume full product delivery, MacroFab has consistently provided unparalleled service to diverse industries through its Houston headquarters and continues to showcase its customer-first approach to manufacturing innovation.

About MacroFab

MacroFab operates the largest technology platform for electronics manufacturing from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of 100+ factories across North America. The company's cloud manufacturing platform and marketplace enable faster, more efficient electronics production, closer to end-users, while leveraging AI-enabled sourcing opportunities, expert internal teams, and an easy-to-use platform.

