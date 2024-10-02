MacroFab Launches FabIQ to Revolutionize Electronics Manufacturing

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroFab Inc., the operator of North America's largest technology platform and marketplace for electronics manufacturing, has announced the launch of FabIQ, an industry-first intelligence technology that removes the guesswork and legwork associated with pricing printed circuit board assembly. This new suite of intelligent tools allows MacroFab to deliver instant, precise pricing from prototype to production while automatically solving supply chain challenges.

MacroFab's FabIQ builds on a decade of data pricing and manufacturing nearly 100,000 products to generate the most accurate and rich AI pricing and sourcing solution for electronics. Leveraging an expansive proprietary data set and a responsive approach to changing market conditions, FabIQ can instantly price over 95% of assemblies with no human interaction by simply analyzing the design. FabIQ identifies process changes and tooling that can save customers thousands of dollars automatically, whether products are in initial product design or currently in mass production.

Beyond the design, FabIQ also automatically resolves supply chain issues by identifying and recommending engineer approved form-fit-function alternates for out-of-stock or end-of-life components. FabIQ saves engineers time having to search and pour through datasheets with automated solutions for supply chain problems early in the design lifecycle, reducing total cost and time to bring a new product to market.

"Electronics OEMs are demanding a more efficient, accurate and transparent quoting process," said Kyle McLeod, MacroFab Senior Product Manager. "FabIQ addresses these needs by providing instant, competitive pricing for a wider range of custom features, and volumes while also automatically solving issues around out-of-stock or end-of-life components. This saves our customers time, reduces the risk of price changes and line-down events, and ensures they're getting the best possible value."

Since MacroFab's founding in 2013, thousands of companies have accelerated prototype-to-production of electronics through its advanced technology platform coupled with the company's network of North American manufacturing factory lines. Whether a company needs low-volume printed circuit board assembly or high-volume full product delivery, MacroFab consistently provides unmatched service to diverse industries with its customer-first approach to manufacturing innovation.

To learn more about MacroFab's innovative solutions, please visit macrofab.com .

About MacroFab

MacroFab operates the largest technology platform and marketplace for electronics manufacturing from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of 100+ factory lines across North America. The company's connected manufacturing platform enables faster, more efficient electronics production closer to end-users, while leveraging AI-enabled pricing and sourcing, expert internal teams, and an easy-to-use platform.

