Macrometa Launches PhotonIQ, AI Services at the Edge

Managed Solutions Improve Site Performance and Origin Offload, and Deliver Privacy-Preserving User Experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrometa, a leading provider of a global edge cloud, today announced the launch of PhotonIQ, a suite of edge services designed to deliver faster, more efficient and more secure digital experiences in eCommerce, Gaming, Financial Services, and more.

PhotonIQ AI services, built and powered by the Macrometa Global Data Network

PhotonIQ leverages both Macrometa's unmatched Global Data Network (GDN) that delivers data and compute to two billion people and 10 billion devices around the world, and the latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. These real-time AI services enable companies to boost website performance and improve Lighthouse scores, enhance user experiences in search and personalization, and improve security and reliability for high traffic spikes, among other benefits. PhotonIQ works with existing CDNs like Akamai to improve the performance of dynamic data and applications. Enterprises can implement PhotonIQ's AI at the edge services in 60 days or less.

"PhotonIQ is a game-changer," said Chetan Venkatesh, CEO at Macrometa. "It harnesses the might of Machine Learning and real-time AI to drastically improve website performance, delivering lightning-fast, intuitive interactions straight from the edge—bypassing current cloud limitations. Imagine a digital world where websites don't just respond but anticipate your needs, creating truly personalized experiences that captivate. But that's not all – PhotonIQ also brings groundbreaking security capabilities to filter out bots and low-quality traffic, making the digital realm safer and more efficient for everyone. This is the future of online interaction, and it starts today with the launch of PhotonIQ!"

PhotonIQ's services can be used together, or as standalone managed solutions, with additional PhotonIQ services expected to launch within the next year. Current Macrometa PhotonIQ services include:

PhotonIQ Performance Proxy (P3) - Improves web performance and Core Web Vitals. Optimizes assets like images, CSS and JavaScript for faster load times and reduced bandwidth usage.

- Improves web performance and Core Web Vitals. Optimizes assets like images, CSS and JavaScript for faster load times and reduced bandwidth usage. Dynamic Prerendering - Boost site speed, lower origin workloads, and enhance SEO by serving pre-rendered static HTML pages or render on-demand.

- Boost site speed, lower origin workloads, and enhance SEO by serving pre-rendered static HTML pages or render on-demand. Virtual Waiting Rooms - Manages and prioritizes visitor access to digitally "line up" traffic entering high-demand sites beyond FIFO or lottery. Advanced customization allows visitor prioritization based on traffic thresholds, CDN alerts, regions, or recognized customer vs bot detection.

- Manages and prioritizes visitor access to digitally "line up" traffic entering high-demand sites beyond FIFO or lottery. Advanced customization allows visitor prioritization based on traffic thresholds, CDN alerts, regions, or recognized customer vs bot detection. Digital Fingerprinting - Tracks anonymous shoppers/site visitors across sessions and browsers without cookies to deliver customized experiences while protecting privacy.

Macrometa PhotonIQ's real-time AI and privacy-first approach, and industry-leading 60-Day deployment, provide enterprises a faster path to achieving edge computing benefits across industries such as eCommerce, Media, Finance, and Gaming. To learn more, visit photoniq.macrometa.com .

About Macrometa

Macrometa's Global Data Network (GDN) is a hyper distributed cloud that provides comprehensive solutions for today's data-driven enterprises. The GDN helps businesses overcome the limitations of centralized cloud platforms, enabling them to leverage the power of 100s of data centers to achieve ultra-low-latency performance. Macrometa provides data and compute infrastructure to two billion users and ten billion devices in 50ms or less. Enterprises in eCommerce, Streaming Media/OTT, Financial Services, Gaming, 5G/IoT, and more use the Macrometa GDN to solve complex data challenges and harness real-time results. PhotonIQ, AI services at the edge powered by the GDN, launched in 2023.

Macrometa was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with team members in 14 countries around the world. Macrometa is backed by leading venture capital firms Pelion Ventures, DNX, BGV, Fusion Fund, Shasta Ventures and 60 Degree Capital who have invested $40M across 3 rounds since its founding. To learn more please visit macrometa.com or photoniq.macrometa.com .

