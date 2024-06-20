MacroMinds Raises $300,000 to Support Student Education through its 2024 Investment Symposium

RYE, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroMinds, a foundation launched to support student education, announced that its 2024 investment symposium has raised $300,000. The event drew 48 sponsors and had 225 attendees. The net proceeds support three beneficiaries, Girls Who Invest, the San Miguel Academy and Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities. "Our theme for the event was 'The Convexity of Collaboration'", said Dean Curnutt, the Founder of the MacroMinds Foundation. "The idea is that, working together, our industry can accomplish a great deal, contributing, building relationships and learning from each other in the process. This event illustrates how much is possible when we collaborate."

In attendance at the Times Center in New York City for the 2024 symposium was a senior and highly engaged audience of decision-makers in financial markets with expertise across the asset classes. The panel discussions explored the search for diversification, the future path of both inflation and monetary policy and opportunities in the universe of structured products. Alternative intelligence and geopolitical risk were also in focus. In all, 10 distinguished speakers shared their insights, with conversations hosted by 8 expert moderators.

The MacroMinds initiative has now raised $1.7 million on behalf of 12 organizations focused on expanding educational opportunities. "We are grateful to the more than 60 organizations that have played a role in supporting our beneficiaries over our four events. Investing in the education of students is a critical undertaking we can all be a part of," said Dean Curnutt.

Girls Who Invest

"A more equitable future has always been a part of Girls Who Invest's vision for the future of investment management and that's why we're so excited to be partnering with MacroMinds for their 2024 Symposium. It's an honor to come together and commit to expanding educational opportunities for the next generation." - Katherine Jollon Colsher, CEO at Girls Who Invest

San Miguel Academy

"San Miguel Academy is in Newburgh, NY, just an hour and a half from New York City, but worlds away in so many ways. In 2023, Newburgh was once again named the murder capital of New York State. San Miguel Academy, including our middle school and Graduate Success Program, serves students growing up amid extreme violence and generational poverty. With the help of MacroMinds and its commitment to education, we are able to further our mission to break the cycle of poverty through education. We are grateful and honored to have been a beneficiary of this year's 2024 MacroMinds Symposium." - Father Mark Connell, Executive Director of The San Miguel Academy

Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities

"The one in five students with learning and attention difficulties face obstacles that greatly impact their ability to succeed in school, despite their intelligence and strengths. We are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with MacroMinds, to empower parents with the information and support that will enable them to help their children fulfill their potential, in school and in life." - Jane Ross, Executive Director, Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities

About MacroMinds Foundation

MacroMinds is a registered 501c (3) organization founded in 2019. MacroMinds is devoted to working with organizations that provide educational support to students. The fund-raising vehicle for MacroMinds is a symposium in which finance industry professionals pay to attend and listen to the most prominent investors share their views on the industry, macro economy and ideas on profitable trades. Utilizing these funds, MacroMinds will partner with highly effective organizations that have a proven record of impacting the lives of students in communities and schools that are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

