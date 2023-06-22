MacroMinds Raises $430,000 to Support Student Education through its 2023 Investment Symposium

RYE, N.Y., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroMinds, a foundation launched to support student education, announced that its 2023 investment symposium has raised $430,000. The event drew 50 sponsors and had 225 attendees. The net proceeds support three beneficiaries, Invest in Girls, Futures and Options and the Children's Scholarship Fund. "Our theme for the event was 'The Street Stands for Students'", said Dean Curnutt, the Founder of the MacroMinds Foundation. "The great success of our effort owes to the generosity of our sponsors, speakers and moderators."

Held again at the Times Center in New York City, the MacroMinds symposium covered critical macro themes including geopolitical risk, risk management through crisis periods, portfolio construction and opportunities in structured products. Ross Stevens, Founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, gave a fascinating presentation on the sources of risk and return in the art market along with innovations in providing credit in professional sports. To close out the program, Cliff Asness, Founding and Managing and Founding Principal of AQR Capital Management, reflected on his career in both academic finance and systematic investing, sharing his exceptional insights on the underpinnings and evolution of factor investing.

"MacroMinds is committed to bringing the financial industry together for a day of collaboration and learning to support education. Our beneficiaries are doing important work on behalf of students, and it was highly gratifying to assist them," said Dean Curnutt.

Children's Scholarship Fund

"It is an honor to be selected as a MacroMinds beneficiary, and we were very grateful to be able to share our organization's mission at the symposium. John Walton and Ted Forstmann founded the Children's Scholarship Fund in 1998 to come alongside low-income parents and empower them with the freedom to make the best educational choices for their children. Twenty-five years later, CSF is still partnering with parents and giving children scholarships. Thank you for joining us in this life-changing work." – CSF President & CEO Darla M. Romfo

Future and Options

"We are so grateful to be a beneficiary of the MacroMinds Symposium. Your support will enable Futures and Options students to gain transferrable professional skills needed for success in school and at work and develop the confidence to imagine and pursue their educational and career goals." – Carolyn Silver, Executive Director of Futures and Options

Council For Economic Education

"On behalf of the over 4,000,000 students CEE educates each year, including thousands of young women through our Invest in Girls program, we were thrilled to have been a beneficiary of the 2023 MacroMinds Symposium," said Nan Morrison, CEE's President and CEO. "MacroMinds commitment to helping us educate the next generation of financially literate young people will ensure financial stability and economic mobility for them, their families, and their communities and help them to successfully navigate in our ever-changing economy."

About MacroMinds Foundation

MacroMinds is a registered 501c (3) organization founded in 2019. MacroMinds is devoted to working with organizations that provide educational support to students. The fund-raising vehicle for MacroMinds is a symposium in which finance industry professionals pay to attend and listen to the most prominent investors share their views on the industry, macro economy and ideas on profitable trades. Utilizing these funds, MacroMinds will partner with highly effective organizations that have a proven record of impacting the lives of students in communities and schools that are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

To learn more, please visit www.macrominds.org.

