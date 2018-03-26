Macronix 8-bit I/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and Extended Battery Life

Macronix's MX25LM 8-bit I/O Serial NOR Flash series meet the growing demand for "instant-on" performance and real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. The new ultra-high performance 8-bit I/O Serial NOR Flash Memory products can perform up to an operational frequency of 250MHz with 500MB/s read throughput, the fastest in the NOR Flash industry, and it enables system architects to meet customer expectations for systems with a rich graphical user interface and achieve ultra-fast response times.

ST's new ultra-low-power, high-performance STM32L4+ MCUs are equipped to operate as the central controller in a full range of fitness bands, smart watches, small medical equipment, smart meters, smart industrial sensors and more, which require sophisticated functions, instant responses and minimal downtime for battery charging. For application developers, the STM32L4+ delivers high processor performance with the largest on-chip memory in its class of ultra-low-power microcontrollers. It also sets the bar with the most advanced graphics capabilities for smooth and fluid user experiences. The new Chrom-GRC™ graphics controller can handle circular displays (TFT-LCDs) just as efficiently as square ones, without wasting resources managing pixels that are never displayed. Also on-chip is ST's innovative Chrom-ART Accelerator™, which enhances graphics performance.

"Finding a memory solution that allows the STM32F4+ and our complete ecosystem to demonstrate the full range of its exceptional performance and features is key to the success of our industry-leading family of MCUs," said Daniel Colonna, Marketing Director, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. "Macronix's 8-bit I/O Serial Flash memory solution enables our design engineers to exploit the unique ultra-low-power features of the STM32L4+ MCUs for us to offer a complete Discovery kit solution focused on low-power, performance, and cost."

"We're pleased to continue our valuable partnership with STMicroelectronics and to deliver innovative Flash memory solutions that unleashes the exceptional performance of the new STM32L4+ MCU devices," said Macronix VP Marketing, F.L. Ni. "Macronix's 8-bit I/O Serial Flash memory devices have been designed to meet current and emerging trends of demanding applications that require extremely high performance and reliability to enhance the user experience."

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments.

www.macronix.com

