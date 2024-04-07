Macronix Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Showcase with Partners NXP, ST at embedded world 2024

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated-device manufacturer of non-volatile memory (NVM) solutions, will have its versatile NVM solutions showcased at embedded world 2024 through its partnerships with industry leaders NXP Semiconductors (NXP) and STMicroelectronics (ST). Macronix flash memory will be featured among NXP partners as the processor leader highlights its solutions in Internet of Things (IoT) and S32G Vehicle Network Processors, based on the Arm® Cortex® A53 architecture, in automotive applications. Additionally, Macronix's MX66UW1G45G OctaFlash™ memory will play an integral role in ST's demonstrations of high-end graphics and graphical user interfaces, powered by the new STM32H7Sx/Rx high-performance microcontroller, and the new STM32MP2 microprocessor with neural processing unit targeted at Industry 4.0 and edge artificial intelligence applications.

What

Macronix NVM solutions exhibit with partners at embedded world 2024:

NXP booth, Hall 4A, Stand 222

ST booth, Hall 4A, Stand 148

Where

Nuremberg Convention Center, Nuremberg, Germany

When

9-11 April, 2024

Tuesday, 9 April: 09:00-18:00

Wednesday, 10 April: 09:00-18:00

Tuesday, 11 April: 09:00-15:00

For more information on embedded world 2024, go to www.embedded-world.com.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

OctaFlash is a trademark of Macronix International Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Macronix