Macronix' OctaBus Memory available for Renesas High-end RZ/A2M Microprocessor Group to Explore Embedded Artificial Intelligence (e-AI) Solutions

HSINCHU, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated-device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, announced today that Renesas Electronics has implemented Macronix's dedicated OctaBus to support Macronix 8 I/O octaflash Memory MX25UW51245G, octaram and octamcp products on the Renesas RZ/A2M group of high-end Arm®-based microprocessors (MPUs) and its evaluation boards for high-speed processing of e-AI imaging in smart appliances, service robots, and industrial machinery.

The Macronix MX25UW/MX25LW family of OctaBus Memory, provides a data-transfer-rate operation frequency up to 200MHz and high throughput of 400MB/s to meet the "instant-on" demand performance for real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications, which also enables system architects to meet customer expectations of a rich graphical user interface and ultra-fast response times. In addition, the MX25UW/MX25LW family offers an ideal solution for over-the-air (OTA) update applications, as OTA configuration has become increasingly important in the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) market. The MX25UW/MX25LW family allows the device to execute OTA data updates such as: distribution of updated software, upgrading firmware and changing the user interface.

The RZ/A2M is a new addition to the RZ/A Series lineup of MPUs, equipped with high-capacity on-chip random-access memory (RAM) that eliminates the need for external DRAM. Since their debut, RZ/A Series MPUs have been well-suited to applications employing human-machine interface (HMI) functionality, and the RZ/A2M adds to this suitability with features ideal for applications using cameras. It supports the Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) camera interface, widely used in mobile devices, and is equipped with a dynamically reconfigurable processor (DRP) for high-speed processing of images input via the MIPI. Network functionality has been boosted with the addition of two-channel Ethernet support, and secure functionality is enhanced by an on-chip hardware encryption accelerator. These features enable safe and secure network connectivity, making the RZ/A2M ideal for a wide range of systems employing image recognition, from home appliances to industrial machinery.

