`Macronix Secure NOR Flash Memory Family Certified for Vehicle Safety, Cybersecurity

Automotive-Grade MX78 ArmorFlash, Developed under ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 26262 ASIL D-Compliant, Delivering Highest Cybersecurity, Functional Safety to Vehicles

HSINCHU, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced that its ArmorFlashTM MX78 secure NOR flash memory, developed according to the ISO/SAE 21434 development process for cybersecurity, is compliant with the ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety standard. By adhering to both of these two stringent automotive standards, the MX78 shall have delivered the highest level of vehicle functional safety and cybersecurity.

"The MX78 blends high reliability with advanced security features and certified development processes to provide automotive manufacturers with a secure NOR flash solution that meets stringent functional safety and cybersecurity standards, while accelerating system design and qualification," said Dr. Donald Huang, director of product marketing and cybersecurity manager at Macronix. "Automotive electronics increasingly face threats to both functional operation and cybersecurity safeguards, due in large part to software-defined vehicles, over-the-air-updates and rapidly change regulatory requirements. The MX78 is significant in this regard because it addresses those challenges simultaneously; it's a critical element in automotive safety."

That the MX78 has obtained ISO 26262 ASIL D compliance certification and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance provides value to automotive-electronics OEMs, tier-one vehicle system suppliers, and automotive platform and SOC vendors who demand qualified external secure flash solutions. The device tackles system-level safety and security risks, shortens qualification cycles and confidently deploys secure, safety-critical vehicle systems. Moreover, the MX78 accelerates functional safety ASIL D compliance for vehicle electronics, reduces system integration and certification efforts, and strengthens protection against firmware tampering and cyberattacks.

ISO 26262 functional safety is a multi-billion-dollar global market, projected to see a compounded growth rate of 10.7 percent from 2025 to 2033, according to Growth Market Reports (GMR). GMR attributes that rapid growth to "increasing integration of advanced electronics in vehicles and the growing emphasis on automotive safe standards."

MX78 is one of the newest members of Macronix's ArmorFlash™ family of secure NOR flash memory and developed for highly secure applications, such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, advanced communications, and autonomous driving. It won the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Gold Award 2022. In addition to its ISO 26262 development certification, the MX78's automotive-grade qualities provide long-term data integrity, security capabilities that protect systems from unauthorized access or tampering, long product longevity to meet system lifecycle requirements, and Macronix's decades of manufacturing prowess and reliability.

ArmorFlash devices serve a wide range of markets –automotive, computing, industrial, IoT, health care, wearables, and smart homes/cities. The family supports SPI, QSPI and OctaBus™ interface standards, while ensuring data confidentiality, integrity and availability. The integrated design of ArmorFlash memory devices consolidates security functions into a single chip, which allows it to meet critical ISO security standards.

Availability

The MX78 with ISO 26262 ASIL D compliance certification and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance is available now. Please contact Macronix authorized representatives for pricing and volume information.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

ArmorFlash and OctaFlash are trademarks of Macronix International Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Macronix