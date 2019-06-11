Macronix to Showcase Flash Memory Solutions for Automotive Security, Wearables at NXP Connects

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated-device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, will showcase its secure flash-memory solutions for automotive applications and low-voltage memory for wearable designs during this week's NXP Connects conference. Macronix will highlight its ArmorFlash™, OctaFlash™ and MX25R Serial NOR flash memory, all of which compliment NXP® Semiconductors' multicore Arm®-based i.MX processors in automotive and wearable applications.

What: Macronix exhibiting its ArmorFlash and OctaFlash families enabling data security and driver safety in automotive applications, and its MX25R NOR flash with an ultra-low deep power-down current of less than .5uA.

Where: NXP Connects, Hyatt Regency Santa Clara and Convention Center, in Santa Clara, Calif.

When: June 12 -- 12:45 to 2:00 p.m. , 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. ; June 13 -- noon to 1:30 p.m. (all local times)

Macronix ArmorFlash combines mature security technologies such as unique ID, authentication and encryption features to deliver superior data protection in high-density memory devices. OctaFlash provides fast data-transfer-rates operation frequency and high throughput that meet the "instant-on" performance demands for real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Macronix's MX25R flash family features a broad array products with a wide voltage range suitable for IoT and other energy-conscious applications such as wearable, wireless and mobile devices.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

ArmorFlash and OctaFlash are trademarks of Macronix International Co., Ltd. NXP is a trademark of NXP B.V. Arm is a registered trademark and registered service mark of Arm Limited.

