Macrophage Pharma Appoints Dr Anker Lundemose to the Board of Directors

WINDSOR, England, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrophage Pharma Limited ('MPL'), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immunomodulatory small molecules inducing transcriptional reprofiling of macrophages to combat cancer and other diseases, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Anker Lundemose as independent non-executive director.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Michael Moore, Chairman of Macrophage Pharma, said: "On behalf of the Board I am pleased to welcome Anker as an independent director who has developed an outstanding reputation for having founded and built several successful companies within the European biotech sector. As MPL evolves into the next stage of its development Anker will prove a valuable resource in the translation of the products of our proprietary Esterase Sensitive Motif™ (ESM™) platform and in the formulation of commercial strategies to bring our macrophage-directed small molecule drugs to cancer patients and those with other serious diseases."

Dr Anker Lundemose, said: "I am very happy to join Macrophage Pharma as an independent director, and I look forward to working closely with my new board colleagues and the CEO to take the Company to the next stage. The ESM™ platform with its pharmaceutical potential to achieve macrophage transcriptional reprogramming in several diseases, is impressive and differentiated from other immunomodulatory approaches. With the current configuration of seasoned investors, CEO and executive team, the Company is well positioned to leverage that potential for the benefit of patients and all stakeholders."

Anker Lundemose is a Danish national and currently Chief Executive Officer of Mission Therapeutics Ltd in Cambridge, UK. In a biopharma career spanning over twenty-five years, he brings extensive international experience in areas of management, business development, corporate development, R&D strategy & execution, and financing. Moreover, Anker has successfully built and exited several biotech companies and has cumulative experience in both public and private companies. Currently he is a director of Antag Therapeutics and Inthera Biosciences. Anker has MD, PhD and DMSc degrees from the University of Aarhus, Denmark.

About Macrophage Pharma

Based on its proprietary Esterase Motif Technology™ (ESM™) platform, Macrophage Pharma is developing a novel and unique class of small molecule therapeutics which modulate immune responses though transcriptional reprogramming of monocytes and macrophages to combat disease. The Company's novel ESM™ technology platform is designed to deliver small molecule drugs to macrophages in a highly selective manner. The company is developing multiple programs inhibiting key pathways in macrophages in disease including the lead, a macrophage targeted p38MAP inhibitor programme for cancer.

The Company was founded by the CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) and concluded a Series A financing in 2017 with CPF, Aglaia Oncology Funds, Novo Holdings A/S and M Ventures. Please visit the company website for further information: www.macrophagepharma.com

SOURCE Macrophage Pharma